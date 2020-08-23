Global Healthcare IT Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

The global healthcare IT market size was worth US$ 62.1 Billion in 2018. Healthcare information technology (IT) refers to a multitude of IT tools that help design, create, develop, use, and maintain information systems for the healthcare industry. Healthcare IT systems help reduce costs, minimize errors, enhance efficiency, and improve medical care and patient satisfaction. They also assist in managing, regulating and mechanizing operations and securing information exchange amongst service providers, patients and organizations.

Healthcare IT systems provide a patient-centric approach during treatment while improving communication between patients and doctors and enhancing the quality of healthcare services, which acts as one of the key factors driving the market growth. Besides this, governments of various countries are investing substantially in the healthcare sector for reducing the per-patient time of doctors and escalating the treatment efficiency, which, in turn, is bolstering the sales of these systems across the globe. Moreover, advancements in healthcare IT solutions, including automation in the entire treatment process, starting from the admission of patients, maintaining records of treatments to scheduling follow-ups, are further contributing to the market growth.

Report Coverage :

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product and Services: Healthcare Provider Solutions Clinical Solutions Nonclinical Healthcare IT Solutions Healthcare Payer Solutions Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems Claims Management Solutions Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions Member Eligibility Management Solutions Provider Network Management Solutions Billing and Accounts (Payment) Management Solutions Customer Relationship Management Solutions Population Health Management Solutions Other Payer Solutions Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market Payer IT Outsourcing Services Operational IT Outsourcing Services

Market Breakup by Component : Software Hardware Services

Market Breakup by Delivery Mode : On-Premise Cloud-Based

Market Breakup by End-User : Healthcare Providers Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Private Payers Public Payers Others

Market Breakup by Region: Europe North America Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc.,Infor, Inc., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

