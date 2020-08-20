Global Gene Therapy for Retinal Diseases Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis and Revenue Forecast Till 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Gene Therapy for Retinal Diseases Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2030”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for gene therapy for retinal diseases was valued at US$ XX Mn and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of XX% during the period of 2020-2030.

The most common approach for retinal gene therapy is delivering the normal gene to the retinal cells using a vector, a modified virus engineered to not proliferate or cause structural damage. The genetic retinal disorders can cause blindness or severe vision loss. These disorders are caused due to mutation of genes. The gene therapy helps to stop or slow down progress of retinal disorders. In the recent years, gene therapy for genetic retinal diseases have made major advances. The therapy enhancing cell specific targeting and augmenting the therapeutic effect and limit death of cell. The growing adoption of gene therapy for retinal disorders such as Choroideremia (CHM), Leber congenital amaurosis, Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa etc. is expected to propel the growth of market in the coming future. The growing research activities to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases is expected to propel the growth of market in the coming years.

Global gene therapy for retinal diseases market reports covers prominent players such as Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Adverum Biotechnologies, ProQR Therapeutics, MeiraGTx Limited., Oxford BioMedica, Horama S.A., Gensight Biologics, Regenxbio Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Genzyme (Sanofi), Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Nightstar Therapeutics (Biogen), Allergan, and Hemera Biosciences among others.

Market Segments

Global Gene Therapy for Retinal Diseases Market by Indication Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 Choroideremia (CHM) Leber congenital amaurosis Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy X-linked retinitis pigmentosa Other Indication

Global Gene Therapy for Retinal Diseases Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 Germany Poland France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

Rest of World Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global gene therapy for retinal diseases market

To receive industry overview and future trends gene therapy for retinal diseases market

To analyze the gene therapy for retinal diseases market drivers and challenges

To get information on gene therapy for retinal diseases market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in gene therapy for retinal diseases industry

