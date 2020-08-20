Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size, Industry Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global feminine hygiene products market size reached US$ 26.0 Billion in 2019. Feminine hygiene products play a significant role in improving and maintaining the well-being and reproductive health of women. These products are generally made up of rayon, viscose and cellulose wood fluff pulp, among others. They are mainly associated with menopause, menstruation, genital cleanliness, contraception and maternity. Over the past two decades, the demand for feminine hygiene products has increased across the globe. This can be attributed to the improving financial independence of women, owing to which they can spend more on hygiene products.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Trends:

A rise in concerns regarding personal hygiene and growing awareness about the increasing environmental concerns, females are shifting toward biodegradable, compostable and eco-friendly products. These products are generally made with natural fibers that are grown without the use of pesticides or insecticides. Furthermore, several awareness campaigns and programs have been organized by different NGOs and governmental organizations to distribute sanitary pads at affordable rates. This has boosted the utilization of these products, especially among the underprivileged and rural female populations. Moreover, the leading companies are coming up with new product varieties to increase their consumer base. For instance, Proctor and Gamble, has introduced sanitary pads with higher absorption capacity and improved fragrances and ingredients to attract consumers and expand their market operations. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 37.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Breakup by Product

1. Sanitary Pads

2. Panty Liners

3. Tampons

4. Spray and Internal Cleaners

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Beauty Stores and Pharmacies

4. Online

Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

