Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global dry eye syndrome market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2019. Dry eye syndrome, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), refers to a condition in which the patient experiences a lack of lubrication or moisture on the surface of their eyes. The symptoms include aching and burning sensations, soreness, redness, fatigue, and itching in the eyes, along with photophobia. Moreover, watery eyes can also be a symptom of this condition as the dry eye surface can over-stimulate the production of the watery component of tears to reduce dryness.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

Reliance on electronic gadgets like computers and smartphones is one of the primary factors increasing the prevalence of dry eye syndrome. Prolonged usage of these devices results in strained eyes, diminished visual alertness, and mucosal dryness or burning sensation. Additionally, continuous staring at these devices can decrease the stability of the tear film and cause ocular discomfort. Apart from this, numerous diseases, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, Sjogren’s syndrome, lupus, scleroderma and rheumatoid arthritis, increase the chances of developing dry eyes among patients. As per statistics, approximately 425-430 million individuals around the world get affected by diabetes. It causes constant changes in the composition of the patient’s blood, thereby adversely affecting their tear glands. Looking forward, the global dry eye syndrome market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the key players being Nicox S.A., Allergan plc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Inc., Bausch + Lomb, Alimera Science and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product, Disease Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Disease Type

1. Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

2. Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Breakup by Drug Type

1. Lubricant Eye Drops

2. Anti-inflammatory Drugs

3. Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Breakup by Product

1. Liquid Drops

2. Gel

3. Liquid Wipes

4. Eye Ointment

5. Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Retail Pharmacies

2. Hospital Pharmacies

3. Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

