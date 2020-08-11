COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Nutrition Market to Register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026: Allied Market Research

Increase in spread of chronic disorders, rise in number of patients consuming advanced clinical nutritional products, and surge in government investments in R&D activities of the healthcare industry fuel the growth of the global clinical nutrition market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global clinical nutrition market garnered $31.35 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $55.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, top players, key segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in spread of chronic disorders, rise in number of patients consuming advanced clinical nutritional products, and surge in government investments in R&D activities of the healthcare industry fuel the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. However, stringent regulations and low awareness hinder the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in the clinical nutrition and huge potential in emerging economies offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The governing bodies including WHO, ASPEN, and others have launched proper guidelines related to nutrition assessment and malnutrition screening of Covid-19 patients.

Nutrition therapy involves identifying the appropriate requirement of protein, water, and carbohydrates for patients and giving them in right quantities to ensure health and proper recovery.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global clinical nutrition market based on route of administration, application, end user, and region.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance based on revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides an extensive analysis of segments such as enteral and parenteral.

On the basis of application, the cancer segment accounted for the highest share, contributing to nearly one-third of the global clinical nutrition market revenue in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including gastrointestinal disorders, neurological diseases, metabolic disorders, and others.

Geographically, North America held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading players of the global clinical nutrition market analyzed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Lonza Ltd., Nestlé S.A, and Hero Nutritionals Inc.

