Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Competitive Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical sector. It identifies those Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market for the year 2020 and beyond.

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for cannabinoid derived pharmaceutical was valued at US$ 7,019.2 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR of 29.7% during the period of 2020-2028. In the current scenario, Cannabinoids/medical marijuana have witnessed increased attention due to its growing therapeutic applications in human medicine. In March 2020, Kannalife, Inc has obtained the European Patent EP3094318B1 to focus on the application of the molecular components in the handling of some wide-ranging medical conditions.

The demand for cannabinoid extracts and isolates is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, on account of anticipated shift in consumer preferences for derivative cannabis product formats, and the applications for cannabinoids in the pharmaceutical applications. The market is also driven by growing awareness about the therapeutic benefits paired with healing properties associated with cannabidiol (CBD). Moreover, cannabidiol (CBD) is widely used in several medical applications such as treatment of anxiety and depression, stress relief, diabetes prevention, mitigation of pain, alleviation of cancer symptoms, and acne reduction. The market is expected to show lucrative opportunities over the forecast period owing to augmented adoption of CBD-based products for treating various medical conditions.

The Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical providers in local as well as international market.

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical market reports cover prominent players like Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Cardiol Therapeutics, Echo Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., LaraPharm, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., One World Cannabis, Orpheus Medica, Receptor Life Sciences, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Bio-Pharma, United cannabis Corporation, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and List of Other Prominent Players.

Market Segments

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 (CB1)

Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2)

Others

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Alzheimer’s Disease

Autism

Cancer

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Migraine

Multiple Sclerosis

Schizophrenia

Others

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

