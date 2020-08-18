Global Body Contouring Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends & Forecast Till 2025

According to a new report by IMARC Group, the global body contouring market size reached a value of US$ 34.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Body contouring is a procedure that aids in altering and contouring the shape of the human body after a significant amount of weight loss. It eliminates the excess fat and skin from various body parts such as chest, thighs, upper arms and lower abdomen. People undergo these procedures to attain a cosmetically desired body shape within a short time by removing sagging skin and fat while improving the shape of the underlying support tissues. They can be both invasive and non-invasive in nature. Surgical procedures include arm lifts, breast lifts and stomach lifts whereas non-invasive procedures include cryolipolysis, suction massage, ultrasound and low-level laser therapy.

Global Body Contouring Market Trends:

The increasing obese population, coupled with the heightened importance associated with aesthetics and appearances, across the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing influence of social media, millennials are becoming conscious about their physical appearance. Consequently, there has been a rise in dependence on various contouring products to acquire a toned physique. Apart from this, the availability of easy monthly installments (EMIs) on these procedures have made them affordable for common masses which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technologies like ultrasound cavitation, mesotherapy, infra-red technology, laser lipolysis, radiofrequency therapy, dynamic pulse control (DPC) and intense pulse light (IPL) have made these procedures more precise and effective in nature, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors contributing to the market growth include growing urbanization, rising disposable income and the expanding medical tourism industry.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Body Contouring Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key global players being Cynosure, Meridian, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis, and Alma Lasers.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Invasiveness, End-Use Sector and Region.

Breakup by Invasiveness:

1. Non-invasive

2. Minimally invasive

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

1. Clinical Research Organizations

2. Hospitals

3. Medical Spas

4. Clinics

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

