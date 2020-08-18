Global Biopsy Devices Market Report, Size, Industry Trends & Forecast Till 2025

Report Overview: According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biopsy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global biopsy devices market experienced strong growth during 2014-2019. Biopsy devices assist surgeons, cardiologists and other medical practitioners in performing the surgical removal of tissues from any part of the body to examine the presence of a disease. They are also utilized for surgically removing a suspicious nodule or lump with the help of ultrasound, x-ray, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These imaging techniques determine precisely where the needle needs to be placed for performing the biopsy.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Trends

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death and resulted in around 9.6 million deaths across the globe in 2018. The increasing prevalence of the disease represents one of the significant factors strengthening the biopsy devices market growth. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the availability of diagnostic and screening procedures for chronic diseases is positively influencing the demand for integrated technologies, such as stereotactic-guided biopsies. Furthermore, the development of vacuum-assisted guns and smart biopsy systems are helping in distinguishing healthy cells from tumorous ones. Some of the other factors anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years are the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of various countries and extensive research and development (R&D) activities. Looking forward, the market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Biopsy Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Procedure Type, Product, Application, Guidance Technique, End-Use and Region.

Breakup by Procedure Type:

Surgical Biopsy

Needle Biopsy

Breakup by Product:

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Others

Breakup by Guidance Technique:

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

MRI Guided Biopsy

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

