Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size, Industry Trends & Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global bariatric surgery devices market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.

Bariatric surgery devices refer to the surgical equipment used to conduct bariatric procedures for weight loss. These procedures limit the food holding capacity of stomach, thereby causing nutrients malabsorption. Bariatric surgery devices enhance the development of gut hormones to reduce appetite. These devices majorly include stapling devices, vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, trocars, adjustable gastric bands, gastric balloons, electrical stimulators, etc.

Market Trends

The growing incidences of lifestyle disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc., have propelled the demand for bariatric surgeries. Furthermore, the high prevalence of sedentary consumer lifestyles, along with unhealthy food habits, have also augmented the chances of weight-related medical conditions. In line with this, the growing consumer concerns have propelled the wide adoption of bariatric surgery devices, particularly across the developed nations. Additionally, the emergence of minimally invasive (MI) bariatric procedures with reduced postoperative stress, further bolsters the market. Moreover, various technological advancements have led to the introduction of innovative surgical devices with enhanced cosmetic outcomes. Besides this, the rapid integration of surgical robots with bariatric equipment is expected to foster the market in the coming years.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Apollo Endosurgery Inc., GI Dynamics, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Reach Surgical Inc., Reshape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz Fgia Inc., TransEnterix Inc., USGI Medical Inc., etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Procedure Type, Device Type, Procedure, Application, End-Use and Region.

Breakup by Procedure Type:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures

Breakup by Device Type:

Assisting Devices

Stapling Devices

Energy Based Vessel Sealing Devices

Suturing Devices

Trocars

Clip Appliers

Others

Implantable Devices

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulators

Gastric Balloons

Transpyloric Shuttle

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Others

Breakup by Application:

Weight Loss

Hereditary Disease

Other Disorders

Breakup by End-User:

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

