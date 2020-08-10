Germany Home Healthcare Market is Anticipated to Grow CAGR and US$ 4,446.9 Mn by 2026

The Germany home healthcare market size will expand considerably in the coming years due to favorable health reimbursement policies in the country. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Home Healthcare: Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 2,874.7 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 4,446.9 Mn by the end of 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

Key Players Operating in The Germany home healthcare market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P.

Fresenius Medical Care

Hollister Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Germany home healthcare market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Germany home healthcare market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Fresenius’s Acquisition of NxtStage will Boost Germany’s Home Healthcare Market

The Germany home healthcare market will gain traction in the coming years as several companies have upped their investments in the research and development of home healthcare products. Leading companies are playing a huge part in the growth of the home healthcare market in Germany. In 2017, Fresenius Medical, a leading healthcare company in Germany, struck a US$ 2 Bn deal for the acquisition of NxtStage Medical Inc. NxtStage is a leading manufacturer of home dialysis equipment and Fresenius’ latest acquisition will favor the overall home healthcare market in Germany. The report includes company mergers, similar to Fresenius’ latest takeover and gauges the impact of such mergers and acquisitions on the Germany home healthcare market.

Home healthcare has been at the forefront of medical advances in European countries. Among the European nations, Germany has emerged as one of the leading countries to embrace advanced technologies across several domains. Home healthcare has gained popularity due to reasons such as the adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and the reluctance for prolonged hospital stays.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Germany home healthcare market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

