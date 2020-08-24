GCC Clinical Trial Market Outlook Insight 2025

“GCC Clinical Trial Market Outlook 2025” Report Highlights:

 

  • GCC Clinical Trial Market Opportunity: >US$ 500 Million
  • GCC Disease Prevalence & Statistics
  • Saudi Arabia Dominating GCC Clinical Trial Landscape: > 500 Trials
  • Clinical Trials for Cancer in  GCC: > 120 Trials
  • Guidelines For Conducting Clinical Trials by Country
  • Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight by Country

 

Table of Contents

 

  1. GCC Clinical Market Regional Insights

 

  1. GCC Clinical Trial Market Dynamics

 

2.1 Driving Forces for GCC Clinical Trial Market

2.2 Challenges for GCC Clinical Trial Market

 

  1. GCC – Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceuticals

 

3.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)

3.2 Regulatory Review Process

3.3 Centralized Registration

3.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation

3.4.1 Saudi Arabia

3.4.2 Kuwait

3.4.3 UAE

3.4.4 Bahrain

3.4.5 Qatar

3.4.6 Oman

3.5 Gulf Joint Procurement Program

 

  1. GCC Disease Prevalence & Statistics

 

4.1 Cancer

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Prevalence by Cancer Type & Gender

4.1.3 Cancer Prevalence & Statistics by GCC Countries

4.2 Diabetes

4.3 HIV/AIDS

4.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.4.1 Coronary Heart Disease

4.4.2 Hypertension

4.4.3 Stroke

4.5 Obesity

4.6 Respiratory Disorders

4.6.1 Asthma

4.6.2 Tuberculosis

4.6.3 Influenza & Pneumonia

4.6.4 Other Respiratory Diseases – COPD & Cystic Fibrosis

4.7 Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia

 

  1. Saudi Arabia – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

 

5.1 Overview

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Cancer

5.2.2 Diabetes

5.2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.4 Respiratory Diseases Excluding Lung Cancer

 

  1. Saudi Arabia – Guidelines For Conducting Clinical Trials

 

6.1 The Principles of SFDA Guidelines

6.2 Protection of Trial Subjects

6.3 Institutional Review Board (IRB) Committee

6.3.1 Responsibilities

6.3.2 Composition, Functions, and Operations

6.3.3 Procedures

6.3.4 Records

6.4 Investigators

6.4.1 Qualifications and Agreements

6.4.2 Adequate Resources & Medical Care of Trial Subjects

6.5 Clinical Trial Protocols

 

 

  1. UAE – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

 

7.1 Overview

7.2 By Indication

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.2 Diabetes

7.2.3 CVS Disorders

 

  1. UAE – Guidelines For Clinical Trials Conduction

 

8.1 General Provisions For Clinical Trials

8.1.1 Purpose & Scope

8.1.2 Clinical Trials Background

8.2 Suitability Of Individuals AND Sites Involved In Conducting The Clinical Trial

8.3 Protection of Subjects & Informed Consent

8.3.1 Research Subjects

8.3.2 Information and Consent

8.4 Clinical Trials With Vulnerable Groups (Vulnerable Subjects) Of Patients

8.5 Ethics & Research Committees

8.6 Authorization to Conduct Clinical Trials & Application to Ethics Committee

8.7 Amendments & Suspensions In Clinical Trials

8.7.1 Amendments In Clinical Trials

8.7.2 Suspension Of The Clinical Trial

 

  1. Bahrain – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

9.1 Overview

9.2 By Indication

 

  1. Bahrain – Guidelines for Clinical Trials Application

 

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The Application Process

10.3 Phase II &III Clinical Trials: Decision Process

10.4 Guidelines Phase IV Clinical Trials

 

10.4.1 Application Process

10.4.2 DECISION PROCESS

10.5 Amendments

 

  1. Oman – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

 

11.1 Overview

11.2 By Indication

11.2.1 Sickle Cell Disease

11.2.2 Cancer

 

  1. Oman – Guidelines for Clinical Trial Conduction

 

12.1 Provision & Prerequisites for a Clinical Trial

12.2 Protection of Clinical Trial Participants

12.2.1 Research and Ethics Committee

12.2.2 Informed Consent of Trial Participants

12.2.3 Privacy and Confidentiality

12.3 Documents and Requirements for Clinical Studies and Trials

12.3.1 Documents Required to be Submitted to Central RERAC for Approval of

Clinical Trials

12.3.2 Documents Required During the Clinical Conduct of the Trial

12.3.3 Other Documents which are Required During the Clinical Conduct of the

Trial

12.3.4 The Required Documents by the End of the Trial

 

  1. Kuwait – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

 

13.1 Overview

13.2 By Indication

13.2.1 Cancer Related Trials

13.2.2 Diabetes Related Trial

 

 

  1. Qatar – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

 

14.1 Overview

14.2 By Indication

14.2.1 Cancer Related Trials

14.2.2 Diabetes Related Trial

14.2.3 CVS Disorders

14.2.4 Respiratory Disease

 

  1. Future Insights for GCC Clinical Trial Market

 

  1. Competitive Landscape

 

16.1 Regional CROs

16.1.1 Innova

16.1.2 Antaea

16.1.3 ClinServ International

16.1.4 MCRO

16.1.5 KAU MED Clinical Research Organization

16.1.6 RAY CRO

16.1.7 MCT CRO

16.1.8 ClinArt MENA

16.1.9 Pharmaceutical Development Company

16.1.10 Nagy Research MEACRO

16.2 Multinational CROs

16.2.1 Quotient Sciences

16.2.2 MedPace

16.2.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Research (EMEACR)

16.2.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

16.2.5 MedPace

16.2.6 PRA Health Sciences

16.2.7 KCR

16.2.8 ICON

16.2.9 Covance

16.2.10 Parexel

 

