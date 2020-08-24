GCC Clinical Trial Market Outlook Insight 2025

“GCC Clinical Trial Market Outlook 2025” Report Highlights:
- GCC Clinical Trial Market Opportunity: >US$ 500 Million
- GCC Disease Prevalence & Statistics
- Saudi Arabia Dominating GCC Clinical Trial Landscape: > 500 Trials
- Clinical Trials for Cancer in GCC: > 120 Trials
- Guidelines For Conducting Clinical Trials by Country
- Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight by Country
Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-report-report-report-report-report-report-report-gcc-clinical-trial-market-size-number–data-regulation-registration
Table of Contents
- GCC Clinical Market Regional Insights
- GCC Clinical Trial Market Dynamics
2.1 Driving Forces for GCC Clinical Trial Market
2.2 Challenges for GCC Clinical Trial Market
- GCC – Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceuticals
3.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)
3.2 Regulatory Review Process
3.3 Centralized Registration
3.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation
3.4.1 Saudi Arabia
3.4.2 Kuwait
3.4.3 UAE
3.4.4 Bahrain
3.4.5 Qatar
3.4.6 Oman
3.5 Gulf Joint Procurement Program
- GCC Disease Prevalence & Statistics
4.1 Cancer
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Prevalence by Cancer Type & Gender
4.1.3 Cancer Prevalence & Statistics by GCC Countries
4.2 Diabetes
4.3 HIV/AIDS
4.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
4.4.1 Coronary Heart Disease
4.4.2 Hypertension
4.4.3 Stroke
4.5 Obesity
4.6 Respiratory Disorders
4.6.1 Asthma
4.6.2 Tuberculosis
4.6.3 Influenza & Pneumonia
4.6.4 Other Respiratory Diseases – COPD & Cystic Fibrosis
4.7 Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia
- Saudi Arabia – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight
5.1 Overview
5.2 By Indication
5.2.1 Cancer
5.2.2 Diabetes
5.2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.4 Respiratory Diseases Excluding Lung Cancer
- Saudi Arabia – Guidelines For Conducting Clinical Trials
6.1 The Principles of SFDA Guidelines
6.2 Protection of Trial Subjects
6.3 Institutional Review Board (IRB) Committee
6.3.1 Responsibilities
6.3.2 Composition, Functions, and Operations
6.3.3 Procedures
6.3.4 Records
6.4 Investigators
6.4.1 Qualifications and Agreements
6.4.2 Adequate Resources & Medical Care of Trial Subjects
6.5 Clinical Trial Protocols
- UAE – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight
7.1 Overview
7.2 By Indication
7.2.1 Cancer
7.2.2 Diabetes
7.2.3 CVS Disorders
- UAE – Guidelines For Clinical Trials Conduction
8.1 General Provisions For Clinical Trials
8.1.1 Purpose & Scope
8.1.2 Clinical Trials Background
8.2 Suitability Of Individuals AND Sites Involved In Conducting The Clinical Trial
8.3 Protection of Subjects & Informed Consent
8.3.1 Research Subjects
8.3.2 Information and Consent
8.4 Clinical Trials With Vulnerable Groups (Vulnerable Subjects) Of Patients
8.5 Ethics & Research Committees
8.6 Authorization to Conduct Clinical Trials & Application to Ethics Committee
8.7 Amendments & Suspensions In Clinical Trials
8.7.1 Amendments In Clinical Trials
8.7.2 Suspension Of The Clinical Trial
- Bahrain – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight
9.1 Overview
9.2 By Indication
- Bahrain – Guidelines for Clinical Trials Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Application Process
10.3 Phase II &III Clinical Trials: Decision Process
10.4 Guidelines Phase IV Clinical Trials
10.4.1 Application Process
10.4.2 DECISION PROCESS
10.5 Amendments
- Oman – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight
11.1 Overview
11.2 By Indication
11.2.1 Sickle Cell Disease
11.2.2 Cancer
- Oman – Guidelines for Clinical Trial Conduction
12.1 Provision & Prerequisites for a Clinical Trial
12.2 Protection of Clinical Trial Participants
12.2.1 Research and Ethics Committee
12.2.2 Informed Consent of Trial Participants
12.2.3 Privacy and Confidentiality
12.3 Documents and Requirements for Clinical Studies and Trials
12.3.1 Documents Required to be Submitted to Central RERAC for Approval of
Clinical Trials
12.3.2 Documents Required During the Clinical Conduct of the Trial
12.3.3 Other Documents which are Required During the Clinical Conduct of the
Trial
12.3.4 The Required Documents by the End of the Trial
- Kuwait – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight
13.1 Overview
13.2 By Indication
13.2.1 Cancer Related Trials
13.2.2 Diabetes Related Trial
- Qatar – Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight
14.1 Overview
14.2 By Indication
14.2.1 Cancer Related Trials
14.2.2 Diabetes Related Trial
14.2.3 CVS Disorders
14.2.4 Respiratory Disease
- Future Insights for GCC Clinical Trial Market
- Competitive Landscape
16.1 Regional CROs
16.1.1 Innova
16.1.2 Antaea
16.1.3 ClinServ International
16.1.4 MCRO
16.1.5 KAU MED Clinical Research Organization
16.1.6 RAY CRO
16.1.7 MCT CRO
16.1.8 ClinArt MENA
16.1.9 Pharmaceutical Development Company
16.1.10 Nagy Research MEACRO
16.2 Multinational CROs
16.2.1 Quotient Sciences
16.2.2 MedPace
16.2.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Research (EMEACR)
16.2.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
16.2.5 MedPace
16.2.6 PRA Health Sciences
16.2.7 KCR
16.2.8 ICON
16.2.9 Covance
16.2.10 Parexel
Contact:
Sussan Walker
sussan@kuickresearch.com
+91-09810410366