Face Mask Market To Surpass $31.83 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 24.6%: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research study on the The report “Face Mask Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Respirators (N-Series (N-95/FFp2, N-99, N-100/FFp3), R-Series, P-Series (P-95,P-100)), Surgical Masks, Cloth Face Masks), Distribution Channel (E Commerce, Hospital pharmacies, Retail suppliers, Supermarket, Others) , By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2027” the report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments across different regions.

Market Analysis:

The global Face Mask Market was valued at USD 4.41 Billion in 2019 and size is expected to reach USD 31.83 billion by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research . The demand for face mask has witnessed robust growth in the recent past and this trend is expected to continue till 2027. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended to use face mask in home as well as in Production of face masks is an extremely complex process and has a lot of dynamics attached to it. In addition, to the masks, several auxiliary items such as ear loops, packaging, metal strips among others also need to be manufactured.

With the scale of the huge demand amidst the pandemic, the whole face mask manufacturing and its supply chain are under a lot of pressure. The pre-pandemic production capacities were not enough to meet the meteoric demand rise and hence, in major manufacturing hubs such as China, companies scrambled their operating systems to ramp up their production.

Request A Sample Report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/face-mask-market/request-for-sample

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include: Moldex, Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp., Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles, DACH,Te Yin, Hakugen, and Uvex among others are key players in the market.. Product launch, merger & acquisition, and partnerships encompass key players’ strategies to preserve and capture the most important share of the global market.

Market Insight:

Companies in China are now operating at 110% of their capacity and even this production is not able to meet the global demand. The country has increased its manufacturing capacity by 20 times as compared to February of masks ranging from N-95 to cloth masks. Even factories producing mobile phones, shoes, automotive, diapers, sanitary pads among others have been modified to meet the rising demand of face masks. Such trends have put the supply chain of face masks under tremendous pressure.

Government initiatives in helping companies in China to transition into face masks manufacturing hubs and granting subsidies has resulted in a rapid rise in new entrants. Provincial regulators are working in full-time to provide licenses to these new participants. However, adherence to globally accepted standards and quality norms remain a cause of concer

Regional Insight:

In 2020, North America region is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume Italy has eased restrictions as of now and is in phase 2 widely termed as living with the virus phase. Wearing of masks has become mandatory due to the regulations prescribed by the government in order to curb the spread of the virus. According to Consumer associations in the country, only 25% of pharmacies had these capped masks for sale.

There were also difficulties in the overall supply chain management of these capped masks as many of the batches that were earmarked for supply to drugstores did not reach their destination. Authorities in the country also took concentrated efforts to boost the production of the masks and announced intentions to set up a consortium of companies. The intention of the Italian government to speed up the overall exit process of lockdown is expected to greatly benefit the demand for face masks in the country.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/face-mask-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Face Masks Market Insights

Chapter 5. Face Masks Market Assessment by Product Type,

Respirators

N-Series N95 N99 N100

R-Series

P-Series P95 P100

Surgical Mask

Cloth Face Mask

Chapter 6.Face Mask Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Hospital pharmacies

Retail suppliers

Supermarket

Other Distribution Channels

Chapter 7. Face Masks Market Assessment by Geography

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Face Masks Market, By Type, 2017 – 2027, (Million Units)

Table 2 Global Face Masks Market, By Type, 2017 – 2027, (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Respirator Face Masks Market, 2017 – 2027, (Million Units, USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2017-2027, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography, 2017- 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)

Continued…

For Further Insights and Segment-Specific Information, Contact a Market Analyst at : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/face-mask-market/speak-to-analyst

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/6421

Related Report:

Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam, Spray); By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Suppliers, Supermarket and Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026

U.S. Telemedicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software & Services); By Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telestroke, Tele-ICU, Teledermatology, Teleconsultation); Mode of Delivery (Mobile Health Apps, Virtual, Telehealth Portals & kiosks, Others); By End User; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/