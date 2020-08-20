Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market to Garner US$ 3,440.5 Million by 2027 – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, By Application (Osteoarthritis, Musculoskeletal System Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), is expected to be valued at US$ 3,440.5 million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4088

Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is a major factor that is expected to drive the Europe allogeneic human chondrocyte market growth over the forecast period. According to the Versus Arthritis.org 2019 report, the prevalence of osteoarthritis in the U.K. was as follows in 2017:

Country England Scotland Wales Conditions Knee Osteoarthritis 4.11 Mn 420,000 275,000 Severe Knee Osteoarthritis 1.4 Mn 104,000 71,000 Hip Osteoarthritis 2.46 Mn 256,000 180,000 Severe Hip Osteoarthritis 726,000 64,000 48,000

Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 100 countries across the globe and the World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency. According to the World Health Organization’s report, the manifestation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in more than 5 million infected individuals worldwide as of June 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the economy in three main ways; by directly affecting the production and demand, by creating disruptions in distribution channel, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Due to the lockdown, many countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and others are facing problems with regards to transportation of drugs from one place to another.

Furthermore, players operating in the allogeneic human chondrocyte market are facing major challenges on various fronts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The major challenges include supply of raw materials for manufacturing the culture media and other required materials for the cell culture due to irregularities in transportation. Moreover, distributors of these products are experiencing irregular demand from the retailers.

Browse 22 Market Data Tables and 20 Figures spread through 107 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market”- Europe Forecast to 2027, Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, By Application (Osteoarthritis, Musculoskeletal System Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe).

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Europe allogeneic human chondrocyte market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/europe-allogeneic-human-chondrocyte-market-3345

Increasing approval by regulatory authorities to market players for conducting research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth. In April, Kolon TissueGene, Inc. declares that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent an official notice to Kolon TissueGene, the U.S. biotech unit of Kolon Life Science, to resume the phase 3 trial of Invossa (TG-C) in the U.S.

Key Takeaways of the Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocytes Market:

The Europe allogeneic human chondrocytes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal system disorders in the region. According to an article published in the BioMed Research International Journal in August 2018, the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in nurses was around 10% to 50% in France in 2014.

Among application, the osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2027 due to increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. According to the data published in Italian National Institute of Statistics 2015, the prevalence of osteoporosis in Italy was 7.5 per 100 persons and the prevalence of osteoarthritis and arthritis was 16 per 100 persons.

Key players operating in the Europe allogeneic human chondrocytes market include Kolon TissueGene, Inc. and ISTO Technologies Inc.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4088

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837