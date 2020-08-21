Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% By 2025, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Merger, Top Company Profile

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the worldwide erectile dysfunction drugs market 2020 across the analysis period 2019 to 2025 for its progress and limiting forces. As per MRFR analysis, the erectile dysfunction market can thrive at 3.5% CAGR in the analysis span. The erectile dysfunction market value can earn USD 2930 million by 2025, suggest MRFR assessment.

There are different factors that can support the rise of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. The rise in cases of men suffering from the disorder due to prevalence of sedentary lifestyle and growing stress can prompt the expansion of the erectile dysfunction drugs market across the analysis period. Moreover, the nearing of expiry date of patents of blockbuster drugs can promote the market across the assessment period. Research and development for erectile dysfunction drugs can improve the impetus of the market through the analysis span. The booming e-commerce sector and easy accessibility of these drugs in medical stores can support the expansion of the erectile dysfunction drugs market in the study period.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the erectile dysfunction drugs global market is done by drug and equipment.

The drug based segment of the erectile dysfunction drugs are viagra (sildenafil citrate), cialis (tadalafil), vitaros (alprostadil cream), stendra/spedra (avanafil), staxyn/levitra (vardenafil), and zydena (udenafil) among others.

The end user based segment of the erectile dysfunction are retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

The drug segment can impact the rise of erectile dysfunction market through the review period. The widespread use of viagra can earn high profit for the worldwide erectile dysfunction market through the analysis period. The introduction of new drugs for treating erectile dysfunction can also support the market rise. The Cialis segment can rise at a decent pace.

The end user based segment of the erectile dysfunction drugs market are retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy. The presence of a high number of retail stores selling medications to treat erectile dysfunction can support the rise of the market in the analysis period.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Regional Study

North America erectile dysfunction drugs market can expand at a rapid pace as the demand for erectile dysfunction drugs are observed to increase. The rise in the prevalence of erectile dysfunction is creating the need for awareness and proper education. This can draw the need for erectile dysfunction medications. The US can be at the forefront of the regional market as a rise in the number of such cases are reported here. In addition, the increase in erectile dysfunction cases in the young population is of great concern and can add momentum to the regional market. The rise in expenses in novel drug research to treat the disorder can support the regional market rise. In Europe, the erectile dysfunction drugs market can win high profits. The persisting sedentary lifestyle and stress are causatives for rise in erect dysfunctions. In Asia Pacific, the market can surge at the fastest rate owing to the expansion of geriatric population and the ease of availability of generic drugs.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Key Players

Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Apricus Biosciences Inc., Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vivus, Inc., S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are some reputed players functioning in the erectile dysfunction drugs market as listed by MRFR.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Industry News

August 2020: Aviptadil, a drug that can treat erectile dysfunction treatment when combined with a chemical compound phentolamine can treat COVID-19, reveals research.

