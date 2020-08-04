Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records (EHR and EMR) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Development, Key Players, and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records (EHR and EMR) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2018-2027. The software component segment recorded the fastest growth rate and is estimated to record the valuation of ~$26 billion by the end of the year 2027. Furthermore, the on-premises mode of delivery segment thrives with the largest market share of ~55% in the global marketplace in 2018.

The Global EHR and EMR Market is driven by various growth factors such as increasing demand for easy data sharing among patients and doctors, growth in government support for permanent data collections and rising focus of key organizations and government to support digitization among others. On the other hand, rising concerns related to data security and lack of awareness related to benefits and usage of EHR and EMR are the major restraint against the growth of the global EHR and EMR market over the forecast period.

Key Players Insights of the Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market

Quality Systems, Inc., AdvancedMD, eClinicalWorks, Athenahealth, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Cantata Health LLC, Cerner Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI), GE Healthcare and MEDHOST are some major key players included in the research study of the global EHR and EMR market. The market players are adopting various competitive strategies to uphold the majority of the market share in the global market place.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market

The global EHR and EMR market is categorized on the basis of various market segments that include component, application, mode of delivery and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

The Component Segment of the Global EHR and EMR Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Software

Services

Hardware

Services & consulting

The Application Segment of the Global EHR and EMR Market is Sub-Segmented into:

General Applications

Specialty-based

Others

The Mode of Delivery Segment of the Global EHR and EMR Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Others

The End-User Segment of the Global EHR and EMR Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Care

Hospital & Clinics

Others

Geographical Overview of the Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market

As per the regional studies, the Americas EHR and EMR market hold the dominant market position in the global EHR and EMR market and is anticipated to maintain the dominance and major contribution in the North America EHR and EMR market over the forecast period. The dominance of the America HER and EMR market is supported by the estimated valuation of the regional market to ~$21 billion by the end of the year 2027. The North America EHR and EMR market is driven by various growth factors such as availability of differentiated and advanced EHR/EMR systems in the region and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products in the region.

Additionally, India EHR and EMR market hold significant market share and witnessed a sudden spike in the usage of EHRs and other electronic and digital equipment in the healthcare industry. The plans of the Indian government to digitise the healthcare system with EHRs boost regional market growth. Whereas, lack of insurance coverage and lack of digitisation are some of the key challenges for the India EHR and EMR market growth. The region is lacking on reliable database on medicines, tests and disease to formulate a rationale healthcare policy, which hinders the successful implementation of EHR and EMR technology in the region. However, some major private hospitals such as Fortis, Max and Apollo and some government hospitals such as All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in urban areas of India are leveraging the limited benefits of EHR and EMR; whereas, lack of mandatory guidelines related to electronic healthcare records, scarcity of trained staff, high initial investment and lack of awareness are some major barriers hindering the growth of the India EHR and EMR market.

