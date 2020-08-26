Electric Wheelchair Market to Garner US$ 10.3 Billion By 2026 – Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global Electric Wheelchair Market, by Modality (Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, and Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair), by Age Group (Pediatric and Adult), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,991.5 million in 2018, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1%, over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The increasing technological advancements in power wheelchairs is driving manufacturers to manufacture high-tech products with multiple functionality. For instance, ETH Zurich team developed Scewo, a self-balancing stair-climbing electrical wheelchair that can go up and down the stairs independently and smoothly, coupled with features that are useful for navigating over obstacles. Moreover, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC launched QM-7 with SEDEO Ergo seating system, in December 2016. The novel QM-7 with SEDEO Ergo seating system is a mid-wheel drive power wheelchair.

The increasing prevalence of physical disability is expected to drive demand for mobility solutions such as wheelchairs, which is further expected to drive the electric wheelchair market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were around 38.2 million adults with physical functioning difficulty and accounted for 15.5% of total global disability, in 2017.

Browse 35 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 228 pages and in-depth TOC on “Electric Wheelchair Market, by Modality (Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, and Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair), by Age Group (Pediatric and Adult), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa), – Global Forecast to 2026”

Furthermore, increasing number of partnership agreements by electric wheelchair manufacturers are expected to drive the electric wheelchair market growth, over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2017, National Seating & Mobility (NSM), Complex Rehab Technology Solutions provider, and WHILL, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership for nationwide distribution of WHILL’s next generation mobility device. Under this agreement, NSM will distribute new USFDA-cleared Model M power wheelchair of WHILL, Inc. in the U.S. Similarly, in April 2018, Innova Care Concepts entered into a partnership with Permobil to supply powered wheelchairs. In addition, increasing product launches by major key players is expected to boost the electric wheelchair market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Permobil launched M3 Mid-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair. It is the first wheelchair incorporated with FlexLink full suspension technology. M3 Mid-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair operates through center wheel drive electric wheelchair configuration.

The global electric wheelchair market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing inclination of disabled people to be active at home and workplace

Among modality type, front wheel drive electric wheelchair segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, attributed to increasing number of product launches by key players. For instance, in April 2016, Permobil updated its modular front wheel drive wheelchair with new functions for improved body support and comfort, more flexible body positioning and smoother driving. Moreover, the company updated the style of the front wheel drive electric wheelchair to help users to personalize the chair.

Key players operating in the global electric wheelchair market include Invacare Corporation Sunrise Medical, Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Hoveround Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Meyra GmbH, LEVO AG, and Merits Co. Ltd.

