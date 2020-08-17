eHealth Software and Services Market to Garner US$ 458.3 Billion by 2027, Owing to Increasing Adoption of Smartphones

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

eHealth applications are the software and services that manage, transmit, store or record information used in the delivery of healthcare treatment, payment or record keeping. mHealth, a part of eHealth, stands for mobile health and is the sub-segment of eHealth that deals with the medicinal practice in favor of public health care, supported by mobile devices.

The global eHealth software and services market is estimated to account for US$ 210.3 Bn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 458.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global eHealth Software and Services Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to propel growth of the global eHealth software and services market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, as of February 2019, 81% of U.S. adults used smartphones compared to 77% in October 2018.

Global eHealth Software and Services Market: Opportunities

Increasing penetration of internet is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global eHealth software and services market. For instance, according to China government-backed Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute and reported by China Internet Watch, internet penetration in China reached 61.2 percent in the first half of 2019, with 854 million internet users at the end of June 2019.

Global eHealth Software and Services Market: Restraints

Lack of security measures is expected to hinder growth of the global eHealth software and services market. Multiple device access to healthcare data and applications, on- and off-premise, raises security concerns. In case of eHealth software and services, there would be high risk of loss of unlocked confidential data to an unauthenticated user.

Key Takeaways:

The global eHealth software and services market was valued at US$ 187.7 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 458.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global eHealth Software and Services market during the forecast period include launch of novel eHealth software and services, and emergence of pandemic diseases.

eHealth Software held dominant position in the global eHealth software and services market in 2019, accounting for 69.6% share in terms of value, followed by eHealth Services, respectively. Launch of new software solutions is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of eHealth software and services is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, KareXpert Technologies, a digital healthcare platform provider, implemented RIS/PACS, Telemedicine, HIMS, EMR/EHR, and other services in the state of Uttrakhand, India, under a 5-year MoU with Nainital district administration.

Moreover, launch of apps that integrate with RIS platforms and electronic health record is also expected to boost adoption of eHealth software and services. For instance, in April 2020, MedInformatix, a health IT company, launched Wait in Car, a new mobile-friendly application that allows patients to wait in the safety of their automobiles for assigned medical appointments. The app integrates with RIS platforms and electronic health record (EHR) to provide the service.

Global eHealth Software and Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global eHealth software and services market include McKesson Corporation, eHealth Technologies, GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., E*HealthLine.Com, Inc., AT&T Inc., RamSoft, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Sectra, Doctor on Demand, Evident, eRAD, AdvancedMD, and KareXpert Technologies.

Global eHealth Software and Services Market: Key Developments

April 2019: Doctor on Demand, a U.S.-based telemedicine provider, signed a partnership with Humana to create a new health plan that is focused on virtual primary care.

July 2018: AdvancedMD acquired U.S.-based healthcare software as a service company, Nuesoft Technologies, in order to expand its cloud network of practitioners and physicians that utilize end-to-end workflow automation.

Segmentation

By Type eHealth Software Healthcare System Applications mHealth Applications (Solutions for patients) eHealth Services Tele-Health mHealth By End-User Public/Private healthcare institutions Physicians Healthcare workers Individuals By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



