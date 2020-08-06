E-prescribing Market Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth, Size, Trends, Insight, Share, Research Report And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

The global e-prescribing market size is expected to touch USD 4,017.79 million by the end of 2026, attributable to the incorporation of e-prescribing software in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a new technologic infrastructure that helps the medical professionals to write and send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy. Fortune Business Insights, in its recent report, titled, “E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician’s offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” states that the value of the market was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019 to 2026.

The current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred the global economy. Most of the international trade is at halt now, while some are struggling to generate meagre revenues. Governments of various nations have imposed safety regulations. We hope to fall out of this situation to a better one soon. Fortune Business Insights is offering a few individual reports on the impacts of coronavirus on various markets. These reports will benefit the investors to chalk out the revenue generation plans during this situation accordingly.

Leading Players operating in the E-prescribing Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Athenahealth

NextGen Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Practice Fusion Inc.

eClinical Works

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Surescripts

Other players

The report covers:

Global E-prescribing Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Segment:

Web-based Segment will Attract Majority of Share Attributable to Online Implementation of Software

Based on segmentation by delivery mode type, the web-based mode type held the highest e-prescribing market share in 2018. This is because it is an online implementation of in-house servers that can be operated on the internet. It is nurtured by an organization for proper maintenance.

Regional Analysis-

North America Gained Dominance Owing to Advent of Digitalization in Healthcare Sector

Region-wise, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and is the first adopter of the latest technology in medical science. These factors are responsible for the growth of this region. In 2018, North America earned USD 399.61 million with the U.S. standing as a major contributor. A rise in the popularity of digitalization in the healthcare sector is likely to help this region continue its dominance in the market in the forecast period.

On the other side, the market for e-prescribing in Asia Pacific will show significant growth opportunities from the rising number of players in this region and the development of better medical services in the emerging nations.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights

4.1 Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.3 Technological Advancements Pertaining to E-prescribing Solutions

4.4 Data on EHR Adoption for Key Countries

4.5 Key Industry Trends

4.6 New Product Launch

Global E- prescribing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Web-based

5.2.2 On-premise

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Prescription Type

5.3.1 Controlled substance

TOC Continued…

