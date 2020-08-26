Dosimeters Market to Garner US$ 1,220.1 Mn Threshold By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Dosimeters Market, by Product Type (Active Dosimeters and Passive Dosimeters), By Modality (Portable Dosimeters (Wearable (Collar Level, Chest Level, Waist Level, Wrist Level, and Finger Level (Ring Dosimeters)) and Non-wearable) and Bench-top Dosimeters), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research Institutes, and Healthcare Companies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 847.0 Mn in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

The increasing adoption of radiation emitting diagnostic tools and therapies are expected to drive the dosimeters market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, growing adoption of diagnosis tools such as CT scan and MRI by hospitals and ambulatory care centers are further driving demand for the dosimeters. Hence, increasing installments of these devices is also expected to increase demand for dosimeters and expected to drive the global dosimeters market growth in near future. For instance, according to the data published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in France the total unit of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in hospital and ambulatory care centers in 2015, were around 12.6 per 1,000,000 inhabitants increasing from 7.0 per 1,000,000 population from 2010. Furthermore, launches of novel dosimeters is also expected to fuel the dosimeters market growth in near future. For instance, in February 2018, Mirion Technologies, Inc. launched new instadose+ dosimetry system. This new dosimeter saves the time by eliminating the badge collection process and long time to measure dose of badge in laboratory. It operates on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology to transmit dose data that can be seen on smart devices and PCs. This device also alerts users by sending e-mail if a dose exceeds a user-specified level.

Browse 29 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on Dosimeters Market by Product Type (Active Dosimeters and Passive Dosimeters), by Modality (Portable Dosimeters (Wearable (Collar Level, Chest Level, Waist Level, Wrist Level, and Finger Level (i.e. Ring Dosimeters)), and Non-wearable), and Bench-top Dosimeters), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research Institutes, and Healthcare Companies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026.

The increasing adoption of radiotherapy and nuclear medicine treatment for diagnosis of cancer is expected to drive demand for the dosimeters for medical professionals delivering these therapies and healthcare manufacturers. Hence, increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel demand for these therapies, which is further expected to drive growth of the dosimeters market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Cancer Research UK, around 357,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.K. in 2014, and around 980 cases were diagnosed every day in the country. The data also suggests that every two minutes, a person in the U.K. is diagnosed with some kind of cancer, out of which almost half of the cancer cases are detected in the late stages

Key Takeaways of the Dosimeters Market:

The global dosimeters market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to frequent product launches, approval, and robust pipeline of novel biopharmaceutical products

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global dosimeters market over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to presence of major market players and product development and innovations in the region. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mirion Technologies, Inc., PRS Dosimetry, Radiation Detection Company, and Landauer, Inc., are U.S.-based key players, who provide wide range of dosimeters in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing launches of novel dosimeters in economies such as Japan and China, which is expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. For instance, in 2013, Unfors RaySafe, Inc., a subsidiary of Fluke Biomedical LLC, launched novel RaySafe i2 active dosimeter in Japan.

Key players operating in the dosimeters market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PRS Dosimetry, Mirion Technologies Inc., Landauer Inc., Polimaster Ltd., Radiation Detection Company Inc., Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Services Inc., Tracerco Limited, Unfors RaySafe AB, and PTW Frieburg GmbH

