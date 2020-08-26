DNA Repair Drugs Market to Garner US$ 8,378.1 Million by 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market, by Drug Type (Niraparib (Zejula), Olaparib (Lynparza), Rucaparib (Rubraca), and Talazoparib (Talzenna)), by Application (Ovarian Cancer, and Breast Cancer), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 461.3 million in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Increasing collaborations and acquisitions, along with new product approvals is expected to augment the market growth

Major market players are focusing on strategic collaborations and acquisitions, to enhance their geographical positioning and expand their product portfolio in the global DNA repair drugs market. For instance, in July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize AstraZeneca’s LYNPARZA (olaparib), which is indicated in the treatment of multiple cancer types. For instance, in January 2018, AstraZeneca Plc. received an approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for Lynparza (olaparib) tablets used as maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer.

Moreover, rising number of investments and funding by regional governments and other organizations are the factors that are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, the Liberal National Government of Australia announced an investment of US$ 1.14 Mn for an innovative pilot project supporting women with ovarian cancer. The government included Lynparza in its ‘Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme’ which can save medicine expenses of patients up to US$ 64,400 a year.

Browse 31 Market Data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 206 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘DNA Repair Drugs Market’- Global Forecast to 2026, by Drug Type (Niraparib (Zejula), Olaparib (Lynparza), Rucaparib (Rubraca), and Talazoparib (Talzenna)), by Application (Ovarian Cancer, and Breast Cancer), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Furthermore, factor such as increasing incidence of cancer, is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International’s report in 2018, breast cancer accounted for second highest number of cancer cases among all the cancer cases globally, accounting for 2,088,849 new cases across the globe in 2018.

Moreover, key players are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions, in order to expand their product portfolio in the global DNA repair drugs market. For instance, in May 2019, Clovis Oncology, Inc., collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Foundation Medicine Inc., initiated Phase II trials to evaluate efficacy of Rucaparib in combination with Nivolumab in patients with high-grade serous carcinoma (HGSC) or endometrioid ovarian cancer. Similarly, in January 2019, GlaxoSmithKline plc. a U.K.-based company, acquired TESARO, Inc. for around US$ 5.1 billion for drug development of Zejula in multiple cancer treatments.

Key Takeaways of the DNA Repair Drugs Market:

The global DNA repair drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period, attributed to increasing incidence of cancer. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2012, cancer was the second leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with 14 million new cases reported in 2012. Furthermore, the WHO stated that the number of new cases is expected to rise by 70% in 2030. Moreover, in 2015, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths globally, accounting 1 out of 6 deaths particularly in low and middle income countries.

On the basis of drug types, the Olaparib (Lynparza) segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global DNA repair drugs market in 2018, attributed to increasing number of product approvals in developed and emerging economies around the globe. For instance, in May 2019, AstraZeneca plc. and Merck received the Health Canada approval for Lynparza as a monotherapy maintenance treatment for patients with advanced BRCA-mutated high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

On the basis of application, the ovarian cancer segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global DNA repair drugs market in 2018, attributed to increasing usage of DNA repair drugs for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global DNA repair drugs market in 2018, attributed to increasing number of retail pharmacies and increasing trend of customer engagement

Key players operating in the global DNA repair drugs market include AstraZeneca Plc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol – Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Genentech, Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

