Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market to Garner US$ 4,212.4 Million By 2027 – Says, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a technology that is designed for creating multiple projection images of the breasts obtained from different angles of the rotating X-ray tube at a low radiation dose through the compressed breast. Moreover, images are reconstructed into multiple slices of 1mm thickness and are observed on a dedicated monitor approved for tomosynthesis.

Get FREE Sample PDF (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Equipment, https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3445

Statistics:

The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 4,212.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Drivers

DBT offers increased sensitivity for cancer detection that is expected to drive adoption of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment, thereby expected to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, DBT abolishes the challenges connected with screening of overlapping structures in the breast, therefore offering the potential to improve invasive cancer detection. Additionally, the combination of 2D and 3D mammography significantly improve detection, by displaying the mammary gland in thin slices, and thus detects hidden cancers within the breast parenchyma. The approach is especially effective in women with dense breasts.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Opportunities

R&D for assessing the combined reconstruction of the 2D view using 3D tomosynthesis data acquired during a single breast compression event is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Restraints

However, rigorous training requirements for radiologists and technologists is the major factor, which is expected to hinder growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in the U.S., radiologists, physicists and technologists/ radiographers are required to complete eight hours of dedicated tomosynthesis training. Moreover, according to the National Health Service (U.K.), tomosynthesis DBT equipment suppliers need to provide specific training to radiographers and radiologists.

Key Takeaways:

Among product type, equipment segment is expected to account for major market share of 61.0% in 2019, in terms of value. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising incidence of breast cancer in emerging and developed economies.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/3hu86NN

Market Trends

Key players operating in the market are focusing on adopting various marketing strategies to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in December 2019, Volpara Solutions, Inc. demonstrated its end-to-end breast cancer screening workflow at the 105th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting.

Major players in the market are also focusing on gaining regulatory product approvals and product launches to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Hologic Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its 3DQuorum Imaging Technology, powered by Genius AI. 3DQuorum technology works in tandem with Hologic’s Clarity HD high resolution imaging technology to reduce tomosynthesis image volume for radiologists by 66%.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market include Hologic, Inc., Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.l, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, and Planmed OY.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Key Developments

July 2019: FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. launched Tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system.

July 2019: Volpara Solutions and Swedish Health Services implemented VolparaEnterprise software at Swedish Health Services’ network of breast care centers.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3445

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market, By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centres



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837