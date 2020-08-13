Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

Diagnostic imaging services market is estimated to reflect a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.

Increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of patient population that requires diagnostic imaging has resulted in diagnostic imaging services becoming a mainstay in the in the diagnosis of various chronic conditions including cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases. Technological advancements to enhance the quality of images and reduce the risk associated with using these equipment, especially X-ray based devices, and development of cost-effective imaging technologies have led to wider acceptance of diagnostic imaging procedures among healthcare providers. Increase in the accuracy and precision of diagnostic imaging has further boosted the growth of this market.

Major Key Players of the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market are:

RadNet, MedQuest Associates, Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Sonic Healthcare, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Alliance Medical, Simon Med/Dignity Health, Touchstone Imaging, Consensys Imaging Service, Inc., and InHealth Group, among others.

Technological Advancements

The advent of innovative diagnostic imaging technology such as 4D and 5D ultrasound medical devices, 7T MRI equipment, innovations in digital X-ray technologies and high-slice CT scanners are factors that are expected to be pivotal in the growth of the diagnostic imaging market. The market is estimated to be further fueled by factors such as evolution of diagnostic imaging techniques with lowered doses of ionizing radiation, thereby decreasing the harmful effects of radiation on patients as well as technicians and innovation of hybrid imaging systems.

The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market is segmented on the basis of Services, Application and region.

Major Services of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market covered are:

Diagnostic Radiology

Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging, Others

Major Applications of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market covered are:

Diagnostic Imaging Centre’s

Hospital & Clinics, Others

Greater Demand for Preventive Diagnostics & Early Interventions

Key players in the diagnostic imaging services markets are launching enhanced diagnostics imaging devices that will aid in treatment planning, diagnosis, disease management and prevention. The advent of such devices will fuel the growth of the diagnostic imaging services. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases warrants early detection to help arrest or treat the disease in time, with better patient outcomes. In an effort to diagnose, prevent or arrest the progression of diseases, patients and doctors alike are seeking diagnostic imaging service capabilities. Early diagnosis via use of imaging technology can qualify some of the medical issues to be resolved much more quickly, allowing for improved prognosis.

Table of Content

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

