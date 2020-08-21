Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share, Industry Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 | IMARC Group

According to the IMARC Group, the global diabetic retinopathy market to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025. Diabetic retinopathy refers to an ophthalmic disorder wherein high blood sugar levels lead to deterioration of blood vessels in the retina. The patient might experience symptoms such as floating spots or dark strings, blurred, fluctuating or impaired color vision, and dark and empty areas. It is generally developed by individuals who have been suffering from diabetes for a long period or who struggle to control their blood sugar levels. Diabetic retinopathy happens in two stages; early or nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR), which is followed by advanced or proliferative diabetic retinopathy. If left untreated, this condition can lead to more serious vision issues including vitreous hemorrhage, retinal detachment, glaucoma and blindness. The common diagnoses include a comprehensive dilated eye exam, fluorescein angiography, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) exam.

Market Trends

According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 460 million adults between the ages of 20-79 years were living with diabetes in 2019. As diabetes is a long-term condition and a fifth of the patients (around 136 million patients) are above the age of 65 years, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is higher among older adults. Consequently, there has been a rise in the demand for effective and non- or minimally- invasive treatments. Moreover, advancements in the treatment procedures are further providing a thrust to the market growth. For instance, the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor therapy has emerged as a promising diabetic retinopathy treatment. Growing awareness among patients, improving access to treatment and favorable reimbursement policies are some of the other factors driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Non-proliferative Retinopathy

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Anti VEGF Drugs

Steroid Implants

Laser Surgeries

Vitrectomy

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide includes Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM), Allergan PLC (AGN), Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Healthcare (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), BCN Peptides, Genentech, Kowa Group, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., etc.

