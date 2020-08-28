Dental Prosthetics Market | 2020 Size, Growth Projection, Share, Value, Demand, Emerging Trends, New Developments, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Global “Dental Prosthetics” Market report discusses the overview of the market includes Market definitions, applications, classifications and industry chain structure. Report also explores comprehensive information on Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Key Companies Involved in market, with regional outlook from 2020 to 2026.

Dental Prosthetics Market Report analyzes Global Dental Prosthetics Market By Type (Crowns, Bridges, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis From 2020 To 2026:

The global dental prosthetics market size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the surge in the cosmetic industry will bolster healthy growth of the dental prosthetics market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, Bridges, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 6.09 billion in 2018.

Henry Schein, Inc., an American distributor of health care products and services announced that it hasacquired majority of equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The new development of Henry Schein can be an essential factor in boosting the dental prosthetics market trends owing to the variety of dental consumables offerings such as implants, prosthetic and orthodontic solutions as well as small and office equipment. Furthermore, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman, said in statement. “Cliniclands is a rapidly growing, successful company built upon a valuable business model. We are delighted to partner with the co-founders and the entire Cliniclands team. Our two companies have a shared commitment to the use of advanced technology to help our customers run successful, profitable businesses.

We expect to achieve meaningful operating synergies and category expansion while expediting the delivery of products to Scandinavian dental customers.” In addition, the increasing advancement in technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies for teeth customization will enable speedy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the rising use of mini dental implants due to their benefits such as non-invasive nature and low cost will spur demand for dental prosthetics in the forthcoming years.

The dental prosthetics market in Europe generated a revenue of 2.48 billion in 2018. The growth in the is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The rising dental expenditure and utilization of dental services will aid the growth in the region. The increasing demand for premium dental products will further enhance the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries and growing geriatric population. The growing disposable income will bolster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share, Growth report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Report Analyzes Market Opportunity By Following Region Regional Market Overview:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

