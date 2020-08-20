Dental Implants Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global dental implants market reached a value of USD 4.3 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Dental implants are artificial teeth roots that are surgically positioned into the jawbone to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. They are widely used by people who have lost teeth due to periodontal diseases, an injury or some other reason. They provide the ability to chew food and help in protecting the existing teeth by preserving the bone structure. They are usually available in two types, namely endosteal and subperiosteal implants.

Market Trends:

The rise in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related dental diseases are catalyzing the demand for dental implants across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases in the overall population, which is further driving the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgeries, growing dental tourism in emerging countries, improper oral hygiene among children and adults, and inflating disposable incomes of consumers are further impelling the market growth.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-implants-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Dental Implants Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc

Nobel Biocare Services AG (NOBN)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)

OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 048260)

Straumann Group (OTCMKTS: SAUHY)

Bicon, LLC

Anthogyr SAS

Dentsply Sirona

Dentium Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

Danaher Corporation

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-implants-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Material, Product, End-Use, and region.

Market Breakup by Material

1. Titanium Dental Implants

2. Zirconium Dental Implants

Market Breakup by Product

1. Endosteal Implants

2. Subperiosteal Implants

3. Transosteal Implants

4. Intramucosal Implants

Market Breakup by End-Use

1. Hospitals

2. Dental Clinics

3. Academic and Research Institutes

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1271&flag=C

Browse more healthcare reports by IMARC Group:

Implantable Medical Devices Market 2020-2025

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market 2020-2025

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group