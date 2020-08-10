Dental Equipment Market to Reach US$ 11,679.8 Million by 2027, Owing to Increasing Number of Filled Primary Teeth

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Lasers used in treatment and management of various dental diseases such as cavities, gum disease (gingivitis), periodontitis, cracked or broken teeth, and sensitive teeth include, diode lasers, carbon dioxide lasers, and yttrium Aluminium Garnett lasers.

Statistics:

The global dental equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 11,679.8 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Drivers

Increasing number of filled primary teeth is expected to propel growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s Oral Health Surveillance Report, 2019, the number of filled primary teeth increased by 1.9 teeth for Mexican American children, 1.8 for female children, and 1.7 for not-poor children during 2011-2016.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Opportunities

Increasing focus on aesthetic appeal is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global dental equipment market. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three quarters of South Korean men undertake a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Restraints

Excise duty on medical devices is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, in the U.S., the Medical Device Tax, a part of Affordable Care Act, requires manufacturers to pay a 2.3% excise duty on all medical devices.

Key Takeaways:

Systems & Parts segment held dominant position in the global dental equipment market in 2019, accounting for 39.2% share in terms of value, the growth of the segment is attributed to increasing product launch during the forecast period.

Systems & Parts segment held dominant position in the global dental equipment market in 2019, accounting for 39.2% share in terms of value, the growth of the segment is attributed to increasing product launch during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, For instance, in September 2019, CALCIVIS, a medical devices company, closed the final part of a US$ 4.5 million equity funding round. The company is expected to direct the funds for development and commercialization of CALCIVIS Imaging System for the dentistry market.

Major players in the market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, KaVo introduced the new KaVo OP3D, a low-dose, upgradeable imaging device for any practice.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global dental equipment market include, 3M, A- dec Inc., Biolase Inc., CareStream Heath, Inc., Transcodent GmbH & Co. KG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu- Friedy Mgf Co., Heraeus Kulzer Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., and PlanmecaOy.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Key Developments

February 2020: Transcodent GmbH & Co. KG launched the Transcodent Painless Steel Dental Injection Needles, disposable and sterile needles for the delivery of anesthetic

September 2019: Envista, the dental business spinout from Danaher Corporation, priced its initial public offering at US$ 589 million, which totaled its value above US$ 3 billion

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type: Dental Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Extra-Oral Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Carbon Dioxide Lasers Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers Systems & Parts Laboratory Machines Hygiene Maintenance Devices Other Equipment

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Dental Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Extra-Oral Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Carbon Dioxide Lasers Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers Systems & Parts Laboratory Machines Hygiene Maintenance Devices Other Equipment By Country U.S. Canada Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



