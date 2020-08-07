Dental Consumables Market To Register High Revenue Growth At 5.8% CAGR By 2024, Global Industry Size, Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Top Leaders, Applications, Upcoming Trends

Market Research Future (MRFR) collected data on several factors including implications of COVID 19 Impact on Dental Consumables Market and demographic challenges, showed how it could move forward in the coming years.

Dental Consumables Market Analysis

The dental consumables market is anticipated to touch USD 28,345.3 million at a 5.8% CAGR between 2019- 2024, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Dental consumables comprise products like dental impression materials, crowns, braces, prosthetics, implants, and others. These consumables are used to treat various dental disorders like periodontal diseases, dental caries, dental impairments, problems related to gingival tissues, and tooth restoration. Dental consumables are used by dentists on patients to implement/perform procedures that are related to emergency oral health issues, diagnostic, restorative, and preventive.

Various factors are propelling the global dental consumables market growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include the increasing geriatric population, increasing cases of dental diseases due to excessive consumption of aerated drinks, confectionary products, and fast food products, rising prevalence of cavity and tooth decay due to unhealthy/improper eating habits, and increasing cases of oral and dental diseases due to sedentary lifestyles & inappropriate dietary habits. Additional factors adding market growth include growth in dental tourism, growing awareness about oral hygiene, growing access to dental facilities, advances in bone grafting procedures & implant designs, demand for cosmetic surgery, and global economic growth.

On the contrary, the accessibility of counterfeit products, lack of awareness regarding dental treatment, high treatment cost, and the grave effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are factors that may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dental consumables market based on type.

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Consumables Market, by Type

Dental Restorative Material

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Dental Regenerative Material

Others

By type, the global dental consumables is segmented into dental regenerative material, dental prosthetics, dental implants, dental restorative material, and others. Of these, the dental implants segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Dental Consumables Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global dental consumables market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Rising awareness about dental procedures, technological advances, and increasing cases of dental disorders are adding to the global dental consumables market growth. The US will have a maximum share in the market for the rising cases of periodontal diseases.

The global dental consumables market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure by the government, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, is adding to the global dental consumables market growth in the region. Besides, the key players are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions & strategic collaborations which are also adding market growth.

The global dental consumables market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Improving healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing geriatric population, and the presence of huge patient pool is adding to the global dental consumables market growth in the region.

The global dental consumables market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period for the limited access to healthcare facilities.

Dental Consumables Market Key Players

Prominent players profiled in the global dental consumables market report include

Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation)

PLANMECA OY

Dentsply Sirona

American Orthodontics

Patterson Dental

EnvisionTEC

GC Orthodontics

KERR Corporation

Straumann

3M

Septodont

Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay head and shoulders above others in the competition and also suffice the consumers burgeoning needs. Such strategies comprise yet are not limited to acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launch, strategic alliances, contract, extensive research and development activities, new product development, geographic expansions, and collaborations, to name a few.

