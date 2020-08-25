Dementia Drugs Market to Garner US$ 28,471.1 Million By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global Dementia Drugs Market, by Drug Class (MAO Inhibitors, Cholinesterase Inhibitors, and Glutamate Inhibitors) and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) was valued at US$ 13,900.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

The increasing number of people suffering from early stage of Alzheimer’s disease with dementia do not have proper access to healthcare infrastructure for diagnosis and treatment of the disease, globally. For instance, according to the World Alzheimer Report in 2016, only around 50% patients suffering from dementia undergo diagnosis. The rate of underdiagnoses is 10% in low and middle-income economies, and this is expected to drive growth of the dementia drugs market over the forecast period. Moreover, as of 2011, there were no standard guidelines for diagnosis of disease. Currently, biomarker tests involving amount of beta-amyloid in the brain, which can be visualized in positron emission tomography imaging are under research to diagnosis and develop treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to advancing diagnostic capabilities and growing awareness about dementia, among populace. Moreover, disease-modifying mechanisms are expected to enhance the treatment of this neurodegenerative condition. As a global push is made for early diagnosis and treatment, the surge in dementia cases will require effective therapies. Furthermore, market players are increasingly focusing on receiving the FDA approvals for their products, which is further expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, Zydus Cadila received approval from the U.S. FDA to market Donepezil Hydrochloride tablets used for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in the U.S.

In addition, several market players are focusing on developing novel drugs, in order to strengthen their market position, globally. For instance, in 2016, Merck and Company bought an exclusive worldwide license from Japan’s Teijin Pharma to develop an investigational, preclinical anti-tau antibody, which has disease-modifying potential. Similarly, Genentech and AC immune are developing anti-tau antibody. Furthermore, in 2017, TauRx announced phase three results of investigational drug LMTX first tau aggregation inhibitor for Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, increasing product approvals by regulatory agencies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, FDA proposed new guidelines aimed at lowering the clinical study goals of Alzheimer’s disease drugs for treating earlier-stage patients, who have not showed functional disability or clinical abnormality. This is part of efforts to expand access to safe and effective treatment options for serious conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease through accelerated approval for such drugs.

However, failure of drugs in late stages of clinical trials is the major factor that is expected to hinder growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2012, Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, announced to discontinue the development of Alzheimer drug, which was in intravenous (IV) form—bapineuzumab, as the drug failed to help patients with memory robbing condition in a second high profile clinical trial.

Moreover, dementia drugs market faces challenges, while expanding in certain regions. For instance, in the U.K., issues related to cost-effectiveness of cholinesterase inhibitors impelled the Clinical Excellence and National Institute of Health to edge reimbursements to patients with moderate AD. Additionally, they limit the prescriptions of moderate AD valid only through neurologists, which are usually referred to the patients at later disease stage. Thus, adoption of these drugs are low in Europe. However, disease-modifying drugs may gain traction in this region in near future.

Key takeaways of the dementia drugs market:

The global dementia drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026). This is attributed to increasing incidence of dementia, across the globe especially in Asia Pacific, coupled with increasing number of government initiatives to provide better palliative care to patients.

Among drug class, MAO inhibitors segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitor, which is less toxic compared to cholinesterase inhibitor and has a concomitant extension of life span

Key players operating in the global dementia drugs market include Eisai, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., Inc.., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, among others

