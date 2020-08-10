Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | 2020 Global Analysis By Size, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Challenges, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players, New Developments and Regional Outlook With Industry Forecast To 2026

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Forecast To 2026 is latest depth analysis research published by Fortune Business Insights. According to this report the Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market size will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Report analyzes Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Information By Product Type (Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators, Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,676.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders can be a crucial factor augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators, Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 696.4 million in 2018.

The market is primarily is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients. The shift from traditional surgical techniques to minimally invasive procedures owing to its benefits, such as faster recovery time span, smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and pain will aid the expansion of the market. The growing cases of dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, and tremors will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing geriatric population can be an essential factor enabling the growth of the market. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 8.5 percent of people worldwide that is around 617 million people are aged 65 and over. Neurological diseases are commonly found in older people, which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing neurological disorders Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Dystonia, and others in the aged population will subsequently encourage the growth of the market.

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The market in North America is predicted to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to developed healthcare infrastructure with advanced facilities. The increasing research and development activities by key players will propel healthy growth of the market in the region. The presence of major companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, and others will enable expansion of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The increasing healthcare expenditure will further promote the expansion of the market in the region. The growing awareness regarding various neurological conditions such as epilepsy, essential tremors, and Parkinson’s disorder will further encourage the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The development of specialty clinics and multispecialty hospitals and others. In addition, the growing number of neurologists and medical professionals will further enhance the growth of the market in the region.

The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

February 2019: Medtronic unveiled Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for medically-refractory epilepsy in the U.S.

January 2019: Boston Scientific Corporation launched the Vercise Gevia and Vercise Primary Cell (PC) Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead.

