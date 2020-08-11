CT Scanner Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2020-2030 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Hitachi, Medtronic, VATECH, Neusoft Corp

CT scanner market was estimated to account for over US$ 5.23 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques globally. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and an increasing geriatric population are anticipated to further boost the growth of the CT scanner market over the forecast period. Furthermore , extensive research & development by major companies and universities across the globe to introduce enhanced products in the CT scanner market is expected to contribute to growth of the CT scanner market. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance, as well as the dearth of skilled professionals, will restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the CT Scanner Market are:

Konin klijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, TOSHIBA IT & CONTROL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, Medtronic, VATECH, Neusoft Corporation, SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE and Accuray Incorporated,among others.

The increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases globally are playing a pivotal role in driving market growth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of deaths globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, increasing geriatric populations that are more susceptible to chronic illnesses are increasing the burden on healthcare systems as well as on requirements for diagnostic procedures. CT scanners are minimally invasive and can be used for the diagnosis of chronic infectious diseases. This, in turn, fuels the growth of the CT scanner market.

The CT Scanner Market is segmented on the basis of Product Technology, Application and region.

Major Technology of CT Scanner Market covered are:

Low-Slice CT

Mid-Slice CT

High-Slice CT

Cone Beam CT (CBCT)

Major Applications of CT Scanner Market covered are:

Human Applications

Research Applications

Veterinary Applications

Similarly, prominent players are launching new products with technological advancements that offer more advantages such as devices that will offer better image quality and low radiation exposure to the patients as well as surgeons. For instance, in 2019, Konink lijke Philips N.V., launched Incisive CT at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology. Incisive CT is integrated with innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management that enables healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients as well as the staff and enables smart clinical decision-making. Such factors are anticipated to propel the CT Scanner market during the forecast period.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global CT scanner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the CT Scanner Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global CT scanner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the CT Scanner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

