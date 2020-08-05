CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Grow At Remarkable CAGR 20.8% CAGR with USD 7,603.8 Million by 2026 | Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Global CRISPR and CAS Gene Market, by Product Type (Vector-based CAS and DNA-free CAS), by Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomics, Knockdown/Activation, and Other Applications), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Government Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 1,388.1 million in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key players in the CRISPR and CAS gene market are focusing on collaborations with many companies for sponsoring clinical trials. For instance, Editas Medicine licensed CRISPR and other gene-editing patent rights from the Broad Institute, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and others. In March 2017, Editas reportedly entered into an agreement with Irish pharmaceutical company Allergan under, which Editas was to receive a US$ 90 million up-front payment for an option to license up to five preclinical programs targeting eye disease.

Moreover, various organizations are also focusing on initiating new clinical trials for the CRISPR and CAS gene for cancer treatment. For instance, in 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex launched the first in-human clinical trial of CRISPR genome editing technology sponsored by U.S. companies. The trial is testing an experimental therapy for the blood disorder β-thalassemia in Regensburg, Germany.

The increasing research and studies about the CRISPR and CAS gene technology by researchers is one of the major factors that is expected to drive growth of the CRISPR and CAS gene market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Editas entered into a partnership with Juno Therapeutics for cancer-related research using CRISPR. Under the terms of the agreement, Juno had to pay Editas an initial payment of US$ 25 million, in which up to US$ 22 million will be used in research support for three programs over five years. Editas has also engaged in a three-year research and development (R&D) collaboration deal with San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy to research and develop next generation stem cell and T-cell therapies for the treatment of rare diseases.

Browse 31 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 206 Pages and in-depth TOC on “CRISPR and CAS Gene Market, by Product Type (Vector-based CAS and DNA-free CAS), by Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomics, Knockdown/Activation, and Other Applications), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Government Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026″

Key Takeaways of the CRISPR and CAS Gene Market:

The global CRISPR and CAS gene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing research & development activities by key players

On the basis of product type, vector-based CAS segment is expected to account for major market share, in terms of revenue in 2026. Moreover, various companies are focusing on collaborations to conduct research and development for treatment of various diseases such as cancer, AIDS, genetic diseases, others, which is expected to drive growth of this segment in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2016, CRISPR Therapeutics and pharmaceutical company Bayer AG founded Casebia Therapeutics, entered into a joint research venture to discover, develop and commercialize new breakthrough therapeutics to cure blood disorders, blindness, and congenital heart disease.

Key players operating in the global CRISPR and CAS gene market include Caribou Biosciences Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Mirus Bio LLC, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio Inc., Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc.

