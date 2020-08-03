Covid19 Impact on Urinary Catheters Market Overview 2020: Industry Report CAGR, Size, Share, Growth, Company Profile, Development Trends, Regional Outlook

Urinary Catheters Market Analysis

The Middle East & Africa urinary catheters market is anticipated to touch USD 352.9 million at a 6.9% CAGR between 2016- 2022, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Urinary catheters, simply put, are tube-like medical devices which are fixed with a collection bag. It is inserted into the urethra to drain the urine or free up the patient’s bladder for their different medical disorders. A urinary catheter helps to free urine movement into the collection bag from the urethra that can be reused after the urine is disposed of. External catheters, indwelling/foley catheters, intermittent catheters, and others are the different types of urine catheters made of latex, silicone, plastic, rubber, and other materials. Owing to its alluring features and several benefits, these catheters have extensive applications at home, ambulatory, and hospitals.

Get Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2538

A urinary catheter is needed when a person fails to empty his/her bladder. When the bladder is not emptied, it will result in the building up of urine, thus putting pressure on the kidneys. It is this pressure that can cause kidney failure and can also result in permanent kidney damage. Urinary catheters are used in different medical conditions such as spina bifida, dementia, spinal cord injury, bladder cancer, drain the bladder for any surgery related to bowels, ovaries, or womb, drain the bladder at the time of childbirth, surgery especially in the genital area, prostate gland surgery, blocked urine flow on account of the enlargement of the prostate gland, blood clots in the urine, or bladder/kidney stones, urine retention, and urinary incontinence.

Various factors are propelling the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include favorable reimbursement scenarios for different healthcare products, advancements and innovations presented by key market players, rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, the growing geriatric population that is highly susceptible to have urinary incontinence, and increasing rate of self-catheterization. Additional factors adding market growth include the introduction of advanced materials such as antibiotic film coated silicon catheters coupled with the increasing occurrence of diseases such as bladder cancers, urinary retention, and bladder obstruction, amid others.

On the contrary, leakage related to external catheters, low healthcare expenditure, discomfort, stigma and embarrassment of using urinary catheters, and low reimbursement policies in poor economies are factors that may limit the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the grave effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also impacting the market growth.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market based on type, construction material, and end users.

By type, the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market is segmented into external catheters, indwelling/foley catheters, intermittent catheters, and others.

By construction materials, the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market is segmented into latex, silicone, plastic, rubber, and others.

By end users, the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market is segmented into home, ambulatory, and hospitals.

Urinary Catheters Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the whole of the Middle East and Africa. The UAE has the maximum share in the region closely followed by Egypt. The African region will grow at a fast pace over the forecast period chiefly on account of the huge unmet medical needs.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the Middle East and Africa urinary catheters market report include Medtronic, Teleflex, Terumo Europe NV, Medloyd Healthcare, DISA Vascular, Werkomed Pty Ltd, Coloplast A/S, and others. Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition and also cater to the consumers growing needs. These strategies include but are not restricted to partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, contracts, strategic alliances, new product launches, new product development, extensive research and development activities, and others.

Browse Complete Report With Toc @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market-2538

Read More Report in Healthcare Industry :

Cell Isolation Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/infographics/cell-isolation-market

Transplant Diagnostics Market Research Report- Global Forecast Till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/infographics/transplant-diagnostics-market

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com