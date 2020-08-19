COVID 19 to Influence Plasma Fractionation Market 2020, Industry Overview, Size Estimation, Share, Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Regional Revenue

Plasma Fractionation Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) shed light on forces that can influence the global plasma fractionation market 2020 through the study period 2018–2023. By 2023, the plasma fractionalization market can rise at about 6.5% CAGR. The valuation of plasma fractionation market can exceed USD 18073 Mn, on the conclusion of the review period. The plasma fractionation market expansion can surge at due to the increases in cases of congenital, life threatening cases that are reported in the last couple of years. Moreover, rise in the count of plasma donation centres for the immediate supply of required plasma proteins as therapeutic demand surges can considerably impact the market. Expansion of geriatric population and technological developments are other forces that are likely to support the plasma fraction market in the analysis period.

Other causes that can support the plasma fractionation market are increase in plasma collection solutions and surge in cases of autoimmune and respiratory disorders in the near future. On the contrary, the plasma fractionation market expansion can slow down due to the high cost of these advanced products. However, COVID 19 have triggered extensive research for immune therapies that require plasma fractionation, which can favor the market.

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the global plasma fractionation market is done by product, end user, and application.

The product based segment of the plasma fractionation market are albumin, immunoglobulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and protease inhibitors and among others. The immunoglobulin segment are subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) among others. The coagulation factor segments are Factor IX, Factor VIII, Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, Von Willebrand Factor, Factor XIII, and Fibrinogen Concentrates.

The application based segments of the plasma fractionation market are neurology, immunology, pulmonology, hematology, critical care, hemato-oncology, and rheumatology among others.

The end user based segments of the plasma fractionation market are clinical research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and academic institutes among others.

Plasma Fractionation Market Regional Analysis

The high number of renowned plasma fractionation marketers and increase in new entrants are observed to experience tough competition. The fight for brand penetration can support the expansion of the plasma fractionation market in North America. The surge in cases of immunodeficiency disorders, creating the need for plasma fractionalization can support the regional market expansion. The increase in demand for immunoglobulin A (IgA) treatment by a large number of IgA deficient patients in the US can bolster the market rise in the analysis period. In Europe, the plasma fractionation market can thrive due to increase in technological advancements, along with rise in R&D investments.

In Asia Pacific, the adoption of plasma fractionation by some top-notch medical institutes for the on-going research and development projects can favor the market. Moreover, COVID 19 have compelled researchers to rethink medicine. Hence, increase in focus on designing effective drug molecule and redefine existing drugs generate a wide range of application of plasma fractionation. The presence of growth prospects in the region can promote the plasma fractionation market in the review period. The growing escalation of healthcare expenditure can also contribute to the expansion of Asia Pacific market through the analysis period. In Middle East and Africa, the plasma fractionation market can secure the least global market share due to inadequate economic development.

Plasma Fractionation Market Key Players

Green Cross Corporation, Shire, io Products Laboratory (BPL), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, Japan Blood Products Organization, Sanquin, Shanghai RAAS, LFB group, and Octapharma AG are some well-established plasma fractionation suppliers operating in the market as listed by MRFR.

