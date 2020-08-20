COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Eye Melanoma Market Size 2020, Industry Growth at CAGR of 7.8%, SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Regions, Statistics

Eye Melanoma Market Landscape

Global Eye Melanoma Market took a big financial hit from its exposure after the immense impact of novel Coronavirus that has affected all other markets in worse ways. Market Research Future, on this makeover, has said that the market has gained its prominence by reaching its investors, through a new strategical plan. This step has opened ways for opportunities to enter that would lead the market’s growth with an approximate CAGR of 7.8%. The immense growth of the global eye melanoma market will be high at its pace during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Eye Melanoma Market Growth Boosters

The rise in eye melanoma market value is majorly attributed to the factors such as the rising prevalence of the eye cancer, emerging geriatric population, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support towards the research & development for new and better treatment. These factors have fueled the market growth to a great extent, which was never recorded in the previous years.

Eye melanoma is a sort of cancer that develops on either layer of the eye, which is retina, sclera, and uvea. This disease is primarily found in the areas near the equator or at high altitudes, prone to higher ultraviolet (UV) rays. The escalating cancer occurrences and the old aged population are the significant factors driving the market. On observing the present market trends, the global eye melanoma market might touch a 08 % annual growth mark during the survey period.

Advanced treatments such as transpupillary thermotherapy, laser techniques, and surgical resection are used for the treatment of eye melanoma. Thus, the rise in related cases has pushed the authorities to speed up more research & development procedures and, at the same time, spend more money for the process, which has facilitated the market is getting stronger and becoming more stable even in the phase of deadly virus pandemic—COVID 19.

When learning more about the market, MRFR finds that eye melanoma is the second most universally found melanoma, grabbing 3.7% of all melanoma cases. The occurrence of eye melanoma in the US is 6 per million as compared to 153.5 for cutaneous melanoma. Eye melanoma is found to be more ordinary among men, which is recorded at 6.8 per million in comparison compared to 5.3 per million in women. In Australia, the prevalence rate of eye melanoma is higher, with an incidence of 8 per million in men and 6.1 per million in women. But escalating research and progress investments in the field of ocular cancer by the foremost players of the market is also driving the growth of this market at a rapid pace.

Eye Melanoma Market Segment Review

The global eye melanoma market is studied under various segments such as site, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

Depending on the site segment, the market has included retina, sclera, uvea, and others.

Depending on the diagnosis segment, the market has included biopsy, imaging, eye exam, and others. Among these, the eye exam segment has been categorized into slit-lamp biomicroscopy, ophthalmoscopy, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into fluorescein angiography, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography, fundus autofluorescence, and others.

Depending on the treatment segment, the market has included laser treatment, radiation therapy, surgery, and more. Among these, radiation therapy is also segmented into external beam radiation therapy, episcleral plaque therapy, and others. External beam radiation therapy is also segmented into stereotactic radiosurgery, conformal proton beam radiation therapy, and others. The surgery segment is also segmented into choroidectomy, iridectomy, enucleation, and others.

Depending on the end-users segment, the market has included academic institutes, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Eye Melanoma Market Regional Framework

America leads the global eye melanoma market in support of the incidence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population. Apart from this, the escalating number of patients, changing lifestyles, and rising healthcare expenditure have also boosted the growth of the American market. With this, the incidence of the key market players likes NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. Analogic Corporation and GENERAL ELECTRIC within the region fuel the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest eye melanoma market. The factors leading are a well-developed healthcare sector, escalating availability of funds for research, massive patient population, and upward geriatric population. These are estimated to motivate market growth within the region. As per the National Statistics, the geriatric population within the U.K is probable to reach around 69.8 billion by 2026 from 65.6 billion in 2016.

The Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest-growing region for the market owing to the occurrence of a vast patient population, continuously developing economies as well as rising healthcare expenditure. In countries like India, the attendance of tremendous opportunities along with favorable government policies, fuels the market growth.

Eye Melanoma Market Vendors Landscape

The prime vendors in the global eye melanoma market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Canada), Optovue, Incorporated (U.S.), and ZEISS (Germany).

