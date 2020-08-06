COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market 2020, Technology Trends, Global Industry Analysis, Size Estimation, Business Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Regional Statistics 2025

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Overview:

The global market for cranial fixation and stabilization is benefiting from the rapidly increasing inclusion of latest technologies into the system, along with the upgradation of infrastructure. Its growth is also depending on the hike in the number of accident-related injuries and their treatment. Reimbursement policies help market growth a lot. Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the market to understand how well the market is going to perform in the coming years and it predicted a crossing of valuation of USD 2.29 billion by 2025 with an 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Segmentation:

The global report discussing the cranial fixation and stabilization market includes a segmental study of product, category, type, and end user. These segments would reveal possibilities that, if explored, can yield better results.

By product, the global market report on the cranial fixation and stabilization market can be segmented into meshes, flap tube clamps, horseshoe headrests, screws, plates, accessories, and skull clamps.

By category, the study of the cranial fixation and stabilization market can be segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems.

By type, the cranial fixation and stabilization market can be studied on the basis of resorbable and non-resorbable. Resorbable products are expensive. Hence they hold a small section of the market.

By end user, the cranial fixation and stabilization market study includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment has a high chance of leading the market.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Regional Analysis:

In the Americas, better infrastructure, financial support, technological scope, and other factors would support the regional cranial fixation and stabilization market growth. The US and Canada would command decisive roles. In Europe, a similar structure and government support would create ideal growth opportunities for the market. In Asia Pacific, emerging nations with developing healthcare structure would boost the market prospect.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Competitive Landscape:

Ostomed (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Stryker (US), Medtronic (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), DePuy Synthes (US), Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Changzhou Huida (China), Micromar (Brazil), Evonos (Germany), Jeil Medical (South Korea), Medicon (Germany), Pro Med Instruments (Germany), NEOS Surgery (Spain), and Zimmer Biomet (US) are influential companies involved in the cranial fixation and stabilization market. These companies impact the market by launching various strategic measures and ensuring their easy incorporation in the market to set trends.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Industry News:

In July 2020, Osteopore, a bone healing biotech company, recently announced that it had secured an agreement with Bioplate Inc., known as the American cranial bone fixation specialist, to promote and sell myriad types of Osteopore products into the US market. The company had inked its first deal in the US since its ASX debut in September. Products from the company are engineered to ease the process of bone healing across multiple therapeutic areas. The company would use a patented technology that fabricates micro-structured scaffolds and help in bone regeneration through the application of 3D printing and bio-resorbable material.

In May 2020, LaunchPad Medical, Inc. declared that it received from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke a $2.5 million Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to improve Tetranite®, a bone adhesive biomaterial technology that would help in the betterment of cranial flap fixation procedures. This would reduce infection rates, bone healing, and improve the cosmetic outcome, and will eliminate the need for metal fixation hardware.

The COVID-19 pandemic may influence the global market reach of cranial fixation and stabilization by imposing various procedures as safety measures.

