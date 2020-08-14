Covid-19 Impact on Urinary Catheters Market Size 2020 Global Reports, Research Study, Industry Trends, Growth, Competitive Landscape, Top Company Profile, Regional Statistics

Urinary Catheters Market Synopsis

The global urinary catheters market is anticipated to expand significantly during the review period. The global market is anticipated to hold a substantial value, growing at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. Today, people are more prone to urologic diseases, which is the most important factor driving the global urinary catheters market 2020. Also, urinary catheters are being increasingly used by the aged population. Further, the increasing health concerns leading to increasing cases of hospitalization has additionally propelled the market. Besides, the increasing ailments related to the kidney positively affect market growth. In addition, the growing ailment of bladder cancer further propels the market. Also, the favorable reimbursement scenario is likely to grow the market further. The other crucial factor leading to market growth is the increasing rate of obesity, along with the rising geriatric population. Besides, the increasing rate of self-catheterization is a potential factor leading to market expansion. In addition, the other pivotal factor leading to the growth of the market is the usage of advanced materials in the form of antibiotic film-coated silicone catheters, which has a lower risk of infection.

However, the dearth of alternative options across the emerging economies is a potent factor that can hamper the market growth.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

The global urinary catheters market has been categorized on the basis of gender, product, type, end-user, indication, and geography.

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Type

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Product

Intermittent Catheters

Indwelling Catheters

External Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Gender

Male Urinary Catheters

Female Urinary Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Indication

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Spinal Cord Injuries

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research organization & Academic Institutes

Others

On the basis of geography, the global urinary catheters market can be distinguished into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Urinary Catheters Market Regional Analysis

The global urinary catheters market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa have been evaluated. As per the study, the global market is anticipated to be led by the Americas. The region consists of established players that escalate the market significantly. Besides, the increased disposable income is projected to augment the market further. The increasing number of catheter-associated urinary tract infections is another substantial factor driving the regional market. Europe is anticipated to acquire a second position in the global urinary catheters market. The regional market is growing due to the presence of a strong academic and research base. Besides, the massive funding available for funding research in European countries. The urinary catheters market in the APAC is majorly driven due to the presence of emerging countries such as Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea. The market is expanding due to the rising patient population. Further, the increasing number of key players in the region is another factor driving the regional market.

Urinary Catheters Market Key Players

The established players of the global market for urinary catheters market are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group PLC

Medtronic

Teleflex

Terumo Europe NV

Medloyd Healthcare

DISA Vascular

Cook Medical

Bactiguard Holding

