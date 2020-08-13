Covid-19 Impact on Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Updated Research Report of Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2020-2024:

Summary:

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$336.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2020-2024. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 4-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.6% CAGR

The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$369.4 Million by the year 2024 trailing a CAGR of 29.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2024. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26% respectively over the 2020-2024 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 28% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$63.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.9 Million by the year 2024.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Virtalis Ltd

CAE Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Virtual Realities Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

Vuzix Corporation

Mimic Technologies Inc

WorldViz, LLC.

Brainlab AG

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Full Immersive VR

Semi-Immersive VR

Non- Immersive VR

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare for each application, including-

Surgery simulation

Tele-surgery

Phobia treatment

Robotic surgery

Education And Training

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Part I Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry Overview

​

Chapter One Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry Overview

Chapter Two Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis



Part II Asia Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Analysis



Chapter Four 2015-2020 Asia Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Five Asia Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Key Manufacturers Analysis



Chapter Six Asia Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry Development Trend



Part III North American Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Analysis



Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Nine North American Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Key Manufacturers Analysis



Chapter Ten North American Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry Development Trend



Part IV Europe Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2015-2020 Europe Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Thirteen Europe Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Key Manufacturers Analysis



Chapter Fourteen Europe Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry Development Trend



Part V Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Continued………

Note:

