Covid-19 Impact on Global Ophthalmic Devices Market to Reach $44.86 Billion by 2027

Surge in number of patients suffering from cataract disease across the globe drives the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Ophthalmic devices market generated $32.53 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in number of patients suffering from eye related disease such as cataract disease drives the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, high cost associated with the ophthalmic devices restrains the market growth. Furthermore, low adoption of premium IOLs and phacoemulsification is expected to provide opportunities for the market players in coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Ophthalmic devices manufacturing companies and distribution have been affected to a limited extent due to disrupted supply chain amid the lockdown.

According to Hartford Healthcare, the patients needing treatment regarding eye care have been reduced to 80% during the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this, the demand for ophthalmic devices has been declined.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global ophthalmic devices market based on product function and region.

Based on product function, the vision care segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the diagnostic devices segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Essilor International S.A., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2020-2027 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019-2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product Function, Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

