Covid-19 Impact on Dermal Fillers Market Size 2020, Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Market Segmentation, Application, Top Leaders, Revenue, Merger, CAGR Value, Upcoming Trends

Dermal Fillers Industry Landscape

As the Coronavirus pandemic spreads from the hardest-hit areas of various regions to the developing world, the profile of the dermal fillers market 2020 and its stocks has changed. Market Research Future has found out in its latest report that the rising count of stocks of the dermal fillers market seems to be imperative than the previous months of lockdown. The global revenue was down, but now the status is recovered and expects to gain more and more in the coming years. Taking a look at figures, the market size is toweringly expected to expand at 13.2 percent, which is also regarded as growth rate and is entitled to achieve revenue calculating of USD 6,899.16 Million till 2025. The growth period for the market is considered to be from 2018 to 2025.

Dermal Fillers Market Growth Attributes

The study by MRFR discloses that existing market players working in the global dermal fillers market are focusing on invariable innovation and advancing of their product portfolio with new and efficient product offerings for better and accurate outcomes for the patients. One of the critical reasons for the dermal fillers market growth globally is the mounting demand for aesthetic beauty, ambitious by the minimally-invasive nature of the procedures and the escalating efficiency of the dermal fillers.

A considerable rise in awareness concerning dermal fillers in both developing and developed nations, the emergence of new products, and the allied new indications are firmly propelling the global dermal fillers market revenue in the current time. These, coupled with rising investments by major players in research and development for new dermal fillers are also at the same time, boosting the global dermal fillers market sales to a great extent and showing promising future.

Further, the study formulates that the elderly population is susceptible to many physiological changes in the skin, including wrinkling and sagging, with progressing age. Numerous women are, therefore, rapidly seeking anti-aging treatment, as dermal fillers effectively diminish the signs of aging flawlessly. In the case of point, UN analysis says, 1.5 billion people will be aged 65 years/above by 2050, which will easily generate a massive market demand for injectable facial fillers in the foreseeable future, this will boost the market.

On the same side, the rising inclination of people towards non-invasive cosmetic procedures will also be a foremost factor driving dermal filler market growth. By the claims of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 10 million injectable procedures were performed in the year 2018. Dermal fillers fortify facial features without the risk of bleeding, pain, or invasion of tissues and are thus being favored over surgical alternatives immensely.

Dermal Fillers Market Segment Review

The global dermal fillers market is studied among the segments of type, brand, and application.

Depending on the type, the market has included polymers & particles, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, and collagen. Among these, the hyaluronic acid segment held the most massive market value of USD 1,154.96 million in 2018 and is now probable to cultivate at the highest CAGR during the forecasted year.

Depending on the brand segment, the market has included radiesse, Juvederm, and Restylane.

Depending on the application segment, the market has included face-lift, facial line correction treatment, and lip treatments.

Dermal Fillers Market Regional Framework



The Americas are expected to occupy the leading share of the global dermal fillers market. The expansion of the American market can be accredited to the escalating demand for cosmetic products, the introduction of the new minimally invasive facial procedure, the growing geriatric population, and increasing clinical trials to innovate skincare products. Through the annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US back in 2017, with a 2 percent boost in the number of procedures over 2016. The augment in demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures motivates the market growth in America.

Europe is also in the line of expectancy to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period. Europe apprehended a healthy share in the global dermal fillers market and is the second-largest market leader after the Americas, owing to the escalating acceptance of new aesthetic products, rising support by government bodies for the use of austerely invasive dermal procedures, and the growing number of product approvals & availability of products across the region.

Asia-Pacific is probable to reveal the fastest market growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to rapidly flourishing geriatric population, mounting per capita disposable income, swelling demand of facial aesthetics products and increasing awareness about non-invasive cosmetic procedures accessible in the market.

Dermal Fillers Market Significant Players

The significant players in the global dermal fillers market are Allergan (Ireland), LP (Switzerland), Sinclair Pharma (UK), Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel), Suneva Medical (US), Teoxane Laboratories (Switzerland), Medytox (South Korea), and SciVision Biotech Inc. (Taiwan).

Dermal Fillers Industry News:

April 15, 2020 — Suneva Medical, Inc., announced about an exciting new partnership that would be in the leadership position in regenerative aesthetics. The exclusive North American distributorship for Sinclair Pharma’s innovative Silhouette Instalift sutures will expand Suneva Medical’s aesthetic portfolio that addresses the rising market demand for natural and minimally invasive alternatives in aesthetics.

