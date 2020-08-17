Covid-19 Impact on BreastFeeding Accessories Market Growth 2020 Industry Report, Size Estimation, Pricing, Regional Statistics, Top Company Profile, Share Analysis, CAGR Value

BreastFeeding Accessories Market Scope

The breast feeding accessories market 2020 is all set to mount at a decent rate of 7.8% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2018 to 2024), confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

BreastFeeding Accessories Market Key Boosters and Top Barriers

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a shortage of important life-saving medical tools and devices along with many other significant medical supplies that can help curb the surge in pandemic. With the lockdown imposed and the manufacturing units coming to a halt, the supply for a broad range of devices like nipple care products, breast pump, breast milk storage bags, breast milk bottles, nipple shields, breast shells has dropped significantly. As children, elderly and pregnant women are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2; the main focus of the healthcare industry has been on developing ways to deliver optimum medical care to them, in a timely manner. As a result, the breast feeding accessories market can remain strong, despite the COVID-19 impact.

Furthermore, the accelerated awareness level with regard to different breastfeeding accessories among women, increasing use of these accessories in emerging nations and the growing spending on baby care items worldwide are working in favor of the global market. The growing popularity of various types of breastfeeding accessories including nursing pads, breast milk storage bag, and more, especially among the expanding working women population has positively shaped the market across the world.

The improvement in the disposable income of people in both developing and developed regions can be a huge growth booster in the breast feeding accessories market. The campaigns and projects by global agencies raising awareness regarding breastfeeding and also promote the use of accessories and medical devices can also benefit the market in the years to come. The delayed parenthood trend has picked up immense speed in recent years, giving rise to the expenditure on premium breastfeeding accessories.

BreastFeeding Accessories Market Segmentation

The breast feeding accessories industry has been dissected in terms of product, breast pump type and end user.

Depending on product, the market caters to breast pumps, breast milk bottles, breast shells nursing pads, nursing clothes, breastfeeding pillow, nipple care products, cleaning products, and more.

With respect to breast pump types, the main segments are manual breast pumps as well as electric breast pumps.

Personal and hospital & clinics are the primary applications of breast feeding accessories in the worldwide market.

BreastFeeding Accessories Market Regional Insight

The global market has been regionally considered for Europe, Asia Pacific/APAC, MEA/Middle East and Africa and the Americas.

The Americas remains the commanding breastfeeding accessories market, given the massive pool of working women in the U.S as well as Canada. The existence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure along with the mounting customer awareness with regard to advanced breastfeeding accessories could also bolster the market expansion rate in the region.

Europe is in the second lead in the breast feeding accessories industry, as a result of the strong government backing given to the healthcare sector, combined with the high awareness level due to the surge in programs conducted by several foundations.

The fastest growth rate can be achieved by the APAC market in the following years, thanks to the rising birth rate, expanding pool of employed women, and the increasing spending on the healthcare industry. The APAC market is also strongly influenced by the rise in awareness campaigns by government agencies and the efforts given by the renowned vendors to tap into the region’s potential. The fast surge in milk banks, rising uptake of the latest technologies, and high escalating knowledge with regard to breast milk storage devices has pushed the market size in the region to a large extent.

Breast Feeding Accessories Industry Firms

Leading industry firms mentioned in the study are Nuby (USA), NNUK USA LLC (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (UK), Pigeon Corporation (Japan), Medline Industries, Inc.(US), Medela LLC (US), Handi-Craft Company (US), Tommee Tippee/Mayborn Group Limited (UK), Ameda (US), Artsana S.p.A. (UK), to mention a few.

Breast Feeding Accessories Industry News

August 2020: An engineers’ team from University of Maryland’s TechPort has transformed breast pumps into ventilators, in order to lend support to healthcare in the fight against the novel coronavirus. These pumps help facilitate the required expiratory pressure needed by the patients suffering from acute respiratory illness.

