Covid-19 Imapct on Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market to Reach $1.33 Billion by 2026

Surge in demand for dosimeters for treatment of cancer patients drives the growth of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter services market.North America contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global thermoluminescent dosimeter services market generated $405.9million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.33billion by 2026, growing ata CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in demand for dosimeters fortreatment of cancer patientsandgrowing knowledge regarding occupational safety drive the growth of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter services market.However,availability of potent substituteshinder the market growth. Furthermore, growth in installation of nuclear power plantsto fulfil the increasing energy demandsis expected tocreate new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

During Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturers havehalted manufacturing activities, and supply chain has been disrupted.

The demand for TLD is expected to increase during the pandemic as there has been rise in demand from the healthcare industry for taking x-rays of corona-infected patients and the radiation-induced therapies for cancer patients.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter services market based ontype, industry,dosimetry service, and region.

On the basis of dosimetry services, the whole body X ray badges segmentheld the largest share in 2018, accounting fornearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the calcium fluoride segmentaccounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirdsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period.In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting formore than one-third of the total market sharein 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include SABS, MP Biomedicals,Radiation Detection Company,Landauer,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Sierra Radiation, AEIL of the Southwest, Inc., PL Medical,and Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2020-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Type, By Industry, By Dosimetry Service, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

