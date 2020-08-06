COVID-19 Drives Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market 2020, Global Demand, Industry Growth Rate, Size Estimation, Top Company Share, Regional Statistics By 2027

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Overview

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market is expected to exhibit a strong 9.17% CAGR over the forecast period till 2027, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global healthcare personal protection equipment market is expected to reach a valuation of over USD 10.1 billion by 2027, according to the report. The report provides a detailed overview of the global healthcare personal protection equipment market, including a detailed report of the major drivers and restraints affecting the market, the major players operating in the market, and other trends and factors affecting the market’s movement. The report also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global healthcare personal protection equipment market. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major factor for the global healthcare personal protection equipment market.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9594

The growing COVID-19 pandemic has been a major driver for the global healthcare personal protection equipment market. COVID-19 can spread easily through the eyes, nose, and mouth of healthcare professionals. This has led to a growing demand for healthcare personal protection equipment all over the world. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can contaminate through the soft openings, leading to a widespread requirement for effective healthcare personal protection equipment. As COVID-19 has become more prevalent around the world, healthcare agencies have increased their demand for healthcare personal protection equipment. The rising prevalence of COVID-19 is likely to be a major driver for the global healthcare personal protection equipment market in the short term. In April 2020, COVID-19 crossed 2 million cases globally.

Increasing awareness about the potential for contamination through soft openings such as the nose and the mouth is likely to be the major driver for the global healthcare personal protection equipment market over the forecast period. Healthcare agencies are becoming increasingly aware about the potential for significant contamination in healthcare spots such as hospitals. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is a major driver for the global healthcare personal protection equipment market.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global healthcare personal protection equipment market include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Ansell, Sterimed, DuPont, Crosstex International Inc., Medisca Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Plasti Surge Industries Pvt., Kimberley-Clark Worldwide Inc., Halyard Health, priMED Medical Products Inc., Med-Con, and KOWA. Leading players in the global healthcare personal protection equipment market are engaged in developing lighter, less cumbersome versions of healthcare personal protection equipment in order to make it easier to put them on and take them off. Technological innovation in healthcare personal protection equipment is likely to remain a key investment avenue for players in the global healthcare personal protection equipment market over the forecast period.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Segmentation:

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

By product type, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented into protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, hand protection, head, eye, and face protection, and others. The head, eye, and face protection segment is the largest in the market and is likely to remain the dominant revenue generator over the forecast period. The high risk of microbial infection through the nose, eyes, and the mouth is the major driver for the head, eye, and face protection segment over the forecast period. The nose, eyes, and the mouth are soft entry points and need to be protected against microbial contamination in order to safeguard the individual. This is the primary driver for the head, eye, and face protection segment.

By end use, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas are the largest regional market for healthcare personal protection equipment and are likely to retain the position over the forecast period. Widespread awareness about healthcare personal protection equipment in North America is the major driver for the healthcare personal protection equipment market in the Americas region.

Table Of Contents



1. REPORT PROLOGUE



2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…TOC Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/healthcare-personal-protection-equipment-market-9594

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.