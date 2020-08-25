COVID-19 Drives Healthcare Biometrics Market 2020, Industry Size, Share, Technology Advancement, Growth Analysis, Top Biometrics Company, Merger, Upcoming Trends

Healthcare Biometrics Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the healthcare biometrics market 2020 can mushroom to a size of USD 5.6 billion by 2022-end. MRFR adds that the global market can expect to procure a growth rate of 22.3% between 2019 and 2022 (evaluation period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Key Boosters and Deterrents

The uptake of biometrics in the healthcare industry to authenticate the staff and patients has snowballed notable in recent years. The COVID-19 outbreak has made people cautious about touching card readers, keypads, and devices that facilitate identity authentication; a favorable aspect for the market. Technologies, such as facial and iris recognition are observing even more demand following the onset of SARS-CoV-2, in line of the increasing use of online healthcare services due to the worldwide lockdown. These contactless biometric systems are preferred as they help prevent the spread of diseases such as the novel coronavirus and more. Considering these favorable aspects, it is safe to assume that the healthcare biometrics market can observe a healthy growth in the years ahead, with COVID-19 emerging as an unexpected opportunity.

Keeping aside the pandemic aspect, the market has already been on an upward trajectory in the past few years, thanks to the expanding IT application scope in the healthcare sector coupled with the mounting awareness about the benefits of biometrics. Cybercrimes and their increasing superiority has been a cause of concern in not only the healthcare industry, but across various sectors. Therefore, as a counter method, biometric systems are being increasingly deployed to curb the growing cases of such crimes. The market growth is further bolstered by the rising number of government programs like India’s National Health Assurance Mission.

Technological innovations by leading firms, with increasing focus on multipurpose authentication devices as well as upgradation of older technologies along with new product launches are anticipated to induce substantial market growth in the ensuing years. A case in point, in August 2020, WITHmyDOC, a Floridian healthcare tech firm launched RPM@Home, which is a RPM/remote patient monitoring kit. This kit makes use of an advanced intelligence platform to administer patients and then send out real-time biometric information to the healthcare professionals.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Segmental Insight

Technology, application and end-users are the top segments on the basis of which the overall market has been dissected in the MRFR study.

Healthcare biometrics market, depending on the technology segment, has been considered for fingerprint recognition, face recognition, behavioral recognition, vein recognition, palm geometry recognition, iris recognition, and more.

Data security, medical record management, patient identification, patient monitoring, and others are the key applications of healthcare biometrics.

The top industry end users identified in the report include healthcare institutes, research laboratories, hospitals, and more.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Regional Outlook

North America along with the Middle East and Africa/MEA, Europe and Asia Pacific/APAC are the primary markets for healthcare biometrics.

North America is presently the market leader and can gain further impetus over the coming years. The chief factors cited for the market growth include the alarming spike in the number of fraudulent activities and cybercrimes, which has prompted an increase in the use of advanced biometrics. The expanding number of new and smart healthcare establishments like clinics and hospitals, especially across Canada and the United States can also be an important growth enhancer in the North American market. Face recognition, in particular the 3D type, is one of the most preferred biometric systems in the region, given that it could be utilized in darkness as efficiently as in light and is able to identify objects at several angles.

The healthcare biometrics market in Europe is quite lucrative, given the consistent growth in digitization of the healthcare industry and the consequent surge in data breach cases observed over the years. Taking into account the rise in these malicious activities and the need to control them, governments are coming up with new legislations that help deal with data-related security challenges in the healthcare industry. As a result, the regional market is receiving the much required boost, in terms of growth.

The APAC is on the way to attract the highest growth pace in the global market, as a result of the strong government support and the expanding IoT application scope in the healthcare sector. The rapid healthcare IT advancements combined with the increasing uptake of advanced digital patient monitoring systems has also added to the market attractiveness. Government backed schemes and the growing concerns with regard to the mounting issues in database security are also projected to benefit the APAC market over the review period.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Renowned Companies

Some of the most renowned companies across the worldwide healthcare biometrics market include Morpho (A Subsidiary of Safran SA), BioEnable Technologies, Bio-Key International Inc., Integrated Biometrics, Fujitsu Limited, Imprivata Inc., 3M Cogent Inc., NEC Corporation, Suprema Inc., Crossmatch Technologies Inc., to name a few.

