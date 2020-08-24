Cosmeceuticals Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Technologies, Share, Demand, Trends, In-sights, Technologies and Forecasts to 2026

The global cosmeceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 73.73 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing investment in the R&D of newer products will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectable and Others), By Distribution Channels (Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 37.41 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Cosmeceuticals Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Cosmeceuticals Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Cosmeceuticals Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

L’Oréal

Beiersdorf Global

Croda International Plc

Allergan

Avon

BASF SE

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Procter & Gamble

Elementis

Others

Cosmeceuticals are products that are inclusive of normal cosmetics and a few pharmaceuticals. The primary purpose behind the use of these products is the need for enhancing body appearance. These functions are carried out by the antioxidants used in the cosmeceuticals products. Recent advances in manufacturing as well as ingredients of these products will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing adoption of visually appealing aesthetics, coupled with the availability of cosmeceuticals at a low cost, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has boded well for the market in recent years and will continue to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had a massive impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the huge potential held by the products, several large scale companies are looking o invest more in the research and development of newer products. Moreover, major companies are looking to acquire small and medium enterprises, with a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. In October 2018, Shiseido announced that it has completed the acquisition of ‘Drunk Elephant.’ The company possesses an attractive portfolio of clean clinical skincare products. This acquisition will not only help the company grow, but will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

