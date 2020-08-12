Coronavirus (COVID 19) Business Impact: Healthcare Claims Management Market Size 2020, Global Analysis, Size Estimation, Share, Regional Growth, Top Key Companes Revenue

Healthcare Claims Management Market Overview:

The report containing myriad details of the healthcare claims management market predicts a growth of 5.37% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) includes several factors for a better assessment of the healthcare claims management market and reveals several possibilities.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and other latest technologies are providing ample scope for growth to the market. In addition, these technological moves are backing the demand for better patient data security, which is setting the market for a greater future. At the same time, investment in the healthcare sector is rising, which would boost the system’s intake and secure growth for the market.

Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmentation:

The global report on the healthcare claims management market includes a study on the basis of a segmentation that includes delivery mode type, component, and end-user. This segmentation includes data, accessed using scientific methods, supporting various growth possibilities.

By component, the global market understanding of the healthcare claims management market includes software and services. The software segment is getting strong support from the integration of cloud and AI.

By delivery mode, the study of the healthcare claims management market comprises on-premise and cloud-based. Ease of operation and low cost are expected to boost the integration of the cloud-based segment.

By type, the review of the healthcare claims management market depends on a close look of integrated and standalone.

By end-user, the healthcare claims management market’s discussion includes healthcare payers and providers. The healthcare providers are incorporating this new technology to boost seamless operation.

Healthcare Claims Management Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas would make a profit from their superior investment capacity, infrastructural scope, technical adaption, and others. The US and Canada would ensure the market gets opportunities in the region. Government backings would boost the regional market of Europe.

Healthcare Claims Management Market Competitive Landscape:

Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), nThrive (US), Avaya Inc. (USA), Accenture plc. (Ireland), Infor Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), and Genpact Limited (US) are some names involved in the global market report for the healthcare claims management market. The contribution, made by these companies, requires a proper study that would help in an assessment of the market and trends that are inspiring market moves. MRFR recorded activities like a merger, tie-ups, and others to understand how the market is making profits.

Healthcare Claims Management Industry News:

In July 2020, Sharecare, a digital health company that is known for helping people manage their health issues from one place, declared that they have taken over WhiteHatAI, a company known for its brilliant artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare payment integrity applications. The company expects that this integration will help them improve their portfolio and assist in providing a seamless scope for operation. The intent is also to prevent any kind of medical fraud.

The recent changes that happened due to the COVID-19 crisis have triggered an understanding of the healthcare claims management system across the globe. The integration of a large number of patients into hospitals and the generation of bills slow down the process as healthcare officials are finding it difficult to manage all these works manually. Hence in various organizations, authorities are ordering the implementation of proper healthcare claims management systems to ease the flow of the work. In some cases, they are powered by advanced AI.

