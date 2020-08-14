Coronavirus Business Impact: Dental Implants Market Size 2020, Share, SWOT Analysis, Industry Report, Growth, Key Players Revenue, Regional Statistics

Dental Implants Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessment of the global dental implants market 2020, details forces that can impact the market in the review period. As per MRFR study, the dental implant market is expected to rise at 4.6% CAGR. By 2023, the dental implant global market can touch USD 6229.8 Mn.

The number of geriatric people experiencing dental issues is rising. Moreover, cases of tooth loss are high, creating the need for dental implant. MRFR identified this as a chief force that can drive the dental implants market in the analysis period. However, issues with teeth growth in implants are also report, which is likely to contribute to the expansion of the dental implants market across the analysis period. In cases of accidents and other periodontal disease dental implants are also required. These can contribute to the expansion of the dental implants market across the review period. The introduction of modern non-invasive technologies for dental solutions and availability of expertise are likely to add momentum to the dental implants market across the analysis period. Dental implants are made of titanium and zirconium. Issues surrounding the procurement and processing of these materials can significantly impact the worldwide market of dental implants.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the Dental Implants global Market is done by Material, procedure, and end-user.

Global Dental Implants Market, by Type of Material

Titanium Implant

Zirconium Implant

Global Dental Implants Market, by Procedure

Root-Form Implant

Plate-Form Implant

Global Dental Implants Market, by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Research Laboratories

The material based segment of the dental implant market are Zirconium Implant and Titanium Implant. The highly used titanium implants can churn considerable annual revenue for the market.

The Procedure based segments of the Global Dental Implants Market are Plate-Form Implant and Root-Form Implant. The extensive preference for plate-form can support the expansion of the dental implants market through the review period.

The End User, based segment of the Global Dental Implants Market are Dental Research Laboratories and Hospitals and Clinics. The increased R&D projects for the introduction of highly effective dental implants can support the expansion of the market in the years to come, reveals MRFR.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis

North America dental implants market is expected to experience rapid growth pace across the review period. The presence of considerable and well-established dental organizations that offers a wide range of dental solutions can largely impact the dental implant market in the US. In Europe, the dental implants market can secure global foothold due to the expansion of the cosmetic dentistry. The increase in awareness for corrective and preventative treatments in most of the European countries can boost the rise of the market.

In Asia Pacific, the dental implants market is observed as the fastest-growing market. In the approaching years, the expansion of aging population and high awareness of cosmetic facilities among consumers are expected to accelerate the expansion of the dental implant market through the study period. The easy availability and purchase options, along with the rise of the e-commerce sector are other forces that can support the expansion of the dental implants across the analysis period. The surge of the APAC dental implants market can also be attributed to the expansion of aged populace. In MEA, the rise in dental care awareness and availability of advanced dental technologies can support the market growth.

Dental Implants Market Key Players

Some reputed players listed by MRFR that are operating in the dental implants market.

Implants Diffusion International (France)

3M (US)

Camlog Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Bicon, LLC (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Danaher Corporation (Switzerland)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Sweden & Martina SpA (Italy)

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd (South Korea)

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

