Cordyceps Sinensis And Militaris Extract Market to Growing at a CAGR of 10.4% with $ 1 Billion by the end of Forecast 2026

The Global Cordyceps Sinensis and Militaris Extract Market, by Formulation (Tablet/Capsule, Liquid, Powder), By Application (Medicine, Dietary Supplements, Food Additives), and by Strain Type (Cordyceps Sinensis and Cordyceps Militaris), is estimated to be valued at US$ 473.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4%, over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Cordyceps sinensis and cordyceps militaris retains several clinical and medicinal properties to cure various disorders. Moreover, several researchers are engaged in evaluating the medicinal properties of cordyceps for the treatment of various chronic disorders such as cancer and arthritis. This is further expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players to produce medicinal products by utilizing these traditional Chinese medicines (Cordyceps sinensis and cordyceps militaris) over the forecast period. For instance, researchers at the University of Nottingham’s School of Pharmacy showed that the cordycepine (an active compound isolated from the caterpillar fungus Cordyceps militaris) possesses anti-inflammatory properties, in March 2019, which was proved to be effective in treating osteoarthritis by blocking inflammation and by reducing polyadenylation.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory diseases is expected to drive adoption of preventive healthcare products made from cordyceps sinensis extracts, which is further expected to augment growth of the cordyceps sinensis extract market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization statistics, in 2018, non-communicable diseases are responsible for over 41 million deaths annually, which is equivalent to 71% of all deaths, globally. Furthermore, according to the same source, cardiovascular diseases cause over 17.9 million deaths annually, followed by cancer (9.0 million), respiratory diseases (3.9million), and diabetes (1.6 million), respectively.

Moreover, rising demand for herbal medicine in primary healthcare is one of the major factors that is expected to drive growth of the cordyceps sinensis and militaris market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Nutritional Outlook magazine in 2016, demand for herbal cordyceps extract is increasing, owing to its application in dietary supplements for sports, energy, respiratory function, sexual health, and in many other supplement formulators.

Furthermore, the cordyceps sinensis extract produced by the key player, Nammex, is available in North America, in order to meet rising demand for cordyceps species in the North America region.

Browse 49 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cordyceps Sinensis and Militaris Extract Market, by Formulation (Tablet/Capsule, Liquid, Powder), By Application (Medicine, Dietary Supplements, Food Additives), by Strain Type (Cordyceps Sinensis and Cordyceps Militaris) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Cordyceps Sinensis and Militaris Extract Market:

The global cordyceps sinensis and militaris extract market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing emergence of traditional Chinese medicine in medicinal community

On the basis of formulation, powder segment is expected to account for major market share in the cordyceps sinensis and militaris extract market over the forecast period. Moreover, Cordyceps sinensis and C. militaris extract is mostly obtained in powder form as it can be further added to various health supplements and food preparations such as beverages including tea, coffee, smoothies, and shakes. Moreover, cordyceps sinensis and C. militaris extract powder is mainly utilized by herbal drug manufacturers to manufacture finished products such as tablets.

Key players operating in the global cordyceps sinensis and militaris extract market include Naturalin bio-resources co., Ltd, The Lubrizol Corporation, Quyuan sunnycare Inc., Shanghai Kangzhou Fungi Extract Co., Ltd., Xi’an Saina Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (Herbsino), Dalong Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Health Choice Limited, Nutrastar International Inc., and Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

