Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market 2020: Global Opportunities Size, Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, and Developments Forecast to 2026

The global “Contract Manufacturing Organization Market Size” is projected to reach USD 188.07 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing emphasis on the R&D of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contract Manufacturing Market (CMO) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (API Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Form Manufacturing (Solid Dosage Forms, Injectable, and Others) and Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 92.42 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The report covers:

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Contract Manufacturing Organization Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Catalent Inc.

Recipharm AB

Jubilant Life Science Ltd

Lonza Group AG

BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

FAMAR Health Care Services

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Almac Group

Other prominent players

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers ndacquisitions has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In July 2018, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of Juniper Pharma. Through this acquisition, the company will look to capitalize on Juniper Pharma’s exceptional product portfolio. Accounting to the massive global consumer reach of Catalent Inc.’s latest acquisition will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

North America Currently Dominates the Market; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing contract management organization market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America held the largest market share in 2018. The presence of several large scale companies has had a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 32.60 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in will emerge as the second largest market in the coming years accounting the high prevalence of several forms of cancer in several countries across this region.

