Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market | 2020 Size, Growth Projection, Share, Value, Demand, Emerging Trends, New Developments, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Companies Analyzed In Report:

Braun Medical Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Toray Medical Co., Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

Medtronic Plc

Baxter International Inc. (Illinois, United States)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

NIPRO Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

NxStage Medical, Inc., (Massachusetts, United States)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Analysis From 2020 To 2027:

The continuous renal replacement therapy market size is projected to reach USD 1,811.5 million by 2027 owing to the increasing prevalence of kidney disorders especially among the diabetic patients.

Enhancement of Home Dialysis Offered by Fresenius Medical Care to Change Overall Kidney Treatment Scenario

One of the leading manufacturers of dialysis products called Fresenius Medical Care updated their home dialysis integration called NxStage for creating a new benchmark in the industry in May 2020. The NxStage is an updated version of home dialysis for patients all across Europe, and the Middle East and African (EMEA) region, aiming to provide better home-care treatment with additional advantages. The current COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor popularizing home treatment as it reduces the risk of travelling back and forth healthcare setup and contracting coronavirus.

Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsab, the CEO of the company operations in the EMEA region said in an interview, “With the integration of NxStage into the respective regions, we are now able to save more lives of the kidney patients via dialysis in home care settings itself. This is not only reducing the problem of hospital beds but also contributing to a continuous care environment for the patient. We believe a patient is more comfortable and relaxed while undergoing home treatment and with the help of at-home dialysis treatment, a patient can avoid moving back and forth to hospital.” Such innovations are likely to bode well for the CRRT market in the coming years.

North America earned a revenue of USD 354.3 million in the year 2019 and emerged as the region with the largest continuous renal replacement therapy market share. This is owing to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders in the U.S. and the availability of established healthcare facilities and reimbursement policies in the entire region.

Rising Cases of Kidney Disorders to Add Impetus to Market

The rising number of geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and others stand as key factors boosting the global continuous renal replacement therapy market growth. Additionally, the rising cases of acute kidney disorder are also propelling the need for CRRT, thereby augmenting growth. Furthermore, heavy investments in research and development and the advent of medical technologies will further aid in expansion of the market in the coming years.

However, factors such as strict regulations imposed by the Food and Drug Administration and other authorities on the launch of various kidney treatment products may cause hindrance to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the rising awareness among people about the availability of treatment facilities for kidney disorders and renal replacement therapy are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Vendors Investing in R & D Activities for Development of Innovative Products to Stay Put in Competition

Currently, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, and Fresenius Kabi are holding prominent shares in the market for CRRT with their geographical expansion. Some of the other players operating in this market are engaging in collaborative contracts and agreements to gain a significant position in the market during the forecast period.

Major Industry Developments of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market include:

April 2020 – A new device called CARPEDIEM System, received approval for marketing by the Food and Drug Administration for treating pediatric patients with kidney conditions. This is the first device used for patients with sudden or temporary loss of kidney function.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Competitive Analysis:

The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Report Analyzes Market Opportunity By Following Region Regional Market Overview:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

