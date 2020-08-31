Compression Therapy Market Size, Share, Analysis, and Trend & Forecast 2020-2030 | DJO GLOBAL, BSN medical, Medi GmbH & Co KG

Compression Therapy Market accounted for over US$ 3 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Compression therapy is a recognized treatment of choice for recurrent chronic venous diseases. Chronic venous diseases arise among individuals with increased strain on veins of the leg, thereby, resulting in the blood to flow back up and eventually pool out in the legs. The goal of the therapy is the healing of the ulcer and reduction of edema, lipodermatosclerosis, and pain associated with the ailment. These products are also extensively utilized to promote the circulation of blood within the body and prevent coagulation of fluids in tissue spaces, and therefore promote muscle health.

Major Key Players of the Compression Therapy Market are:

DJO GLOBAL, INC., BSN medical, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Inc., Tactile Medical., SIGVARIS GROUP., Smith & Nephew Plc. , 3M, ConvaTec Inc., Arjo., and Juzo, among others.

The growth of the compression therapy market can be attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic procedures, a rising number of accidents, and growing obese populations, around the globe. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), by 2030, primary Total Hip Replacements (THR) and Total Knee Replacements (TKR) procedures are projected to grow a staggering171% and 189% respectively. Moreover, rising geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to orthopedic conditions, is anticipated to contribute to the high number of orthopedic procedures, which in turn is expected to propel the adoption of compression therapy products significantly in the coming years.

The Compression Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of Technique, Product, Applications and region.

Major Technique of Compression Therapy Market covered are:

Static

Dynamic

Major Product of Compression Therapy Market covered are:

Compression Garment

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Major Applications of Compression Therapy Market covered are:

Varicose Veins

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Lymphedema

Leg Ulcers

Other factors, such as the increasing application of compression therapy products in sports medicine are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Similarly, compression therapy products are also widely used among patients suffering from arthritis; and a growing population suffering from such disorders is projected to considerably boost the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Compression Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Compression Therapy Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Compression Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Compression Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017& 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL COMPRESSION THERAPY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNIQUE Static Compression Therapy Dynamic Compression Therapy GLOBAL COMPRESSION THERAPY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BYPRODUCT Compression Garments Compression Pumps Compression Braces GLOBAL COMPRESSION THERAPY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Varicose Vein Treatment Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment Lymphedema Treatment Leg Ulcer Treatment Other Applications GLOBAL COMPRESSION THERAPY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Pharmacies & Retailers Hospitals & Clinics E-commerce Platforms GLOBAL COMPRESSION THERAPY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Compression Therapy Market Europe Compression Therapy Market Asia Pacific Compression Therapy Market Rest of the World (ROW) Compression Therapy Market COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) DJO GLOBAL, INC. BSN medical medi GmbH & Co. KG, Inc. Tactile Medical. SIGVARIS GROUP. Smith & Nephew Plc. 3M ConvaTec Inc. Arjo. Juzo *Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or forcompanies that do not report this information in public domain

